Watch live: BC Wildfire, RCMP, Summerland officials hold media briefing

There will be a live media briefing on Monday evening with the latest information from Summerland and the Bald Range wildfire.
Representatives from the BC Wildfire Service, RCMP, officials from the Regional Emergency Operations Centre and elected officials from the District of Summerland, Penticton Indian Band, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the City of Penticton will be speaking at the session and will be available to answer questions.
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This briefing comes as thousands of people remain out of their homes due to the Bald Range wildfire, which sparked on Friday afternoon.
It is now mapped at more than 15,500 hectares.
- Videos capture aftermath of Summerland fire in Faulder, residents say it was ‘errie’
- Cause of Summerland wildfire under investigation as RCMP examine reports of suspicious activity
- Seniors forced to flee B.C. wildfire found safe due to Apple AirTag, help from strangers
- Off-road vehicles banned on Crown land in many parts of B.C. as wildfires burn
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and RCMP said on Monday that officers are looking into any reports of suspicious activity.
The briefing starts at 6 p.m. PT and will be live-streamed above.
More to come…
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