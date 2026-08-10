Cause of Summerland wildfire under investigation as RCMP examine reports of suspicious activity

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The cause of the Summerland Bald Range wildfire is under investigation by the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment.

In a release on Monday, RCMP said investigators are interested in speaking to witnesses who may have observed any actions or activities around Princeton-Summerland Road and Bathville Road, near and in the Crump Recreation site and the Trout Creek Recreation site.

Police are looking to review any dashcam footage, videos, photos and information from Friday, Aug. 7, beginning in the afternoon hours.

Investigators said they are aware of “several videos and misinformation circulating on social media” that show a person lighting a non-lethal wildlife deterrent device (bear-banger).

Police said they have identified the person in the video, who is considered a witness and not a suspect. The incident in the video also occurred kilometres away from the Bald Range fire’s origin area.

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The public is cautioned against making false statements and to stop the continuation of misinformation on social media, police added.

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The Bald Range wildfire sparked on Friday afternoon, near Summerland, and grew quickly, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Homes and structures were lost in the wildfire and police confirmed on Sunday that an 80-year-old woman died while fleeing the flames.

4:29 One dead amid evacuation efforts in Summerland

The evacuation order for the District of Summerland remains in effect.

The Penticton RCMP, along with neighbouring RCMP detachments and Natural Resource Officers (NRO) from BC Conservation Services, are actively patrolling areas currently within the evacuation order, checking in on properties and businesses.

Police want to remind residents that the area remains closed for access and there are checkpoints set up, along with patrolling officers.

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One man was arrested within the evacuated order area of Summerland on Aug. 9, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the origin of the Summerland (Bald Range) wildfire should contact the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment at 250-492-4300. Digital footage, videos and photos can be submitted by email at baldrangereporting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.