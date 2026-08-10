SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    August 10, 2026 at 6:18 pm

    You have like 15 f *ucking stories about summer wildfires on your mainpage. Maybe cut it down and people might be actually interested.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Cause of Summerland wildfire under investigation as RCMP examine reports of suspicious activity

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 10, 2026 5:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Video of Bald Range fire shows rapid fire growth'
Video of Bald Range fire shows rapid fire growth
RELATED: This unedited video shows just how quickly the Bald Range wildfire near Summerland grew on Friday night. Global News captured the fire burning on the hillside.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The cause of the Summerland Bald Range wildfire is under investigation by the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment.

In a release on Monday, RCMP said investigators are interested in speaking to witnesses who may have observed any actions or activities around Princeton-Summerland Road and Bathville Road, near and in the Crump Recreation site and the Trout Creek Recreation site.

Police are looking to review any dashcam footage, videos, photos and information from Friday, Aug. 7, beginning in the afternoon hours.

Investigators said they are aware of “several videos and misinformation circulating on social media” that show a person lighting a non-lethal wildlife deterrent device (bear-banger).

Police said they have identified the person in the video, who is considered a witness and not a suspect. The incident in the video also occurred kilometres away from the Bald Range fire’s origin area.

Story continues below advertisement

The public is cautioned against making false statements and to stop the continuation of misinformation on social media, police added.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Bald Range wildfire sparked on Friday afternoon, near Summerland, and grew quickly, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Homes and structures were lost in the wildfire and police confirmed on Sunday that an 80-year-old woman died while fleeing the flames.

Click to play video: 'One dead amid evacuation efforts in Summerland'
One dead amid evacuation efforts in Summerland

The evacuation order for the District of Summerland remains in effect.

The Penticton RCMP, along with neighbouring RCMP detachments and Natural Resource Officers (NRO) from BC Conservation Services, are actively patrolling areas currently within the evacuation order, checking in on properties and businesses.

Police want to remind residents that the area remains closed for access and there are checkpoints set up, along with patrolling officers.

Story continues below advertisement

One man was arrested within the evacuated order area of Summerland on Aug. 9, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the origin of the Summerland (Bald Range) wildfire should contact the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment at 250-492-4300. Digital footage, videos and photos can be submitted by email at baldrangereporting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices