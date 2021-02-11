Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Court approves sale of North Vancouver townhouse operated as rogue hostel

By Simon Little & John Hua Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 9:52 pm
Click to play video 'Court-ordered sale of North Vancouver’s ‘Oasis Hostel’ approved by court' Court-ordered sale of North Vancouver’s ‘Oasis Hostel’ approved by court
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has approved the sale of the townhouse formerly the site of the notorious "Oasis Hostel" in North Vancouver. That sale was ordered to pay the mounting fines and legal bill incurred by owner Emily Yu and her former strata. John Hua reports

Nearly four years after it began, a protracted legal battle over an illegal hostel in a North Vancouver townhouse appears to be over.

On Thursday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge approved the sale of the property Emily Yu had operated as the 15-bed “Oasis Hostel” for about $800,000.

The sale closes Feb. 28.

In court, Thursday, Yu attempted to argue that she had another offer on the property, but produced no documentation to prove it.

In his ruling, Justice Barry Davies was scathing.

Read more: Emily Yu, owner of B.C. townhome-turned-hostel, officially moves out

“You have made life for your neighbours unbearably miserable. You have put people through incredible expense. You have been our own worst enemy in this matter,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your townhouse will be sold.”

Outside the Vancouver courthouse, Yu declined to comment other than to call the court proceedings “corrupt.”

Click to play video 'Emily Yu arrested at North Vancouver townhome' Emily Yu arrested at North Vancouver townhome
Emily Yu arrested at North Vancouver townhome – Nov 3, 2020

Read more: ‘Made-up nonsense’: Judge orders eviction of notorious North Vancouver hostel owner

“It brings an end to her defiance of the court process and it puts my client now in a position where they can put all of this behind them, years of frustration,” said lawyer Stephen Hamilton, who represented Yu’s strata corporation in the dispute.

Trending Stories

The court ordered the sale of the property in June, 2020, but Yu proved defiant.

Click to play video 'Court orders sale of North Vancouver townhouse being used as a hostel' Court orders sale of North Vancouver townhouse being used as a hostel
Court orders sale of North Vancouver townhouse being used as a hostel – Jun 25, 2020

At one point, she was arrested after allegedly refusing to let a bailiff, realtor and potential buyer access the property.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: North Vancouver hostel owner Emily Yu arrested for reportedly refusing access to property

In 2018, she was found in contempt of court and later ordered to pay about $95,000 to the province and more than $50,000 in fines and legal fees to her strata — who had gone to court in a bid to stop her from using the property as a hostel.

Hamilton said the proceeds of the sale will first be applied to Yu’s debts, including what he estimated had grown to be a $100,000 legal bill for his clients.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Supreme CourtEmily YuOasis HostelNorth Vancouver TownhouseCourt-ordered saleemily yu hostelemily yu salenorth vancouver hostel soldtownhouse sold
Flyers
More weekly flyers