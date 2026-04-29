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William and Kate share new family photo on 15th wedding anniversary

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 11:20 am
1 min read
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared this photo of their family on April 29, 2026, in celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary. View image in full screen
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared this photo of their family on April 29, 2026, in celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary. princeandprincessofwales/ Instagram
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The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a family portrait in celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary.

The photo, shared on the royal couple’s Instagram page, shows Prince William and Catherine — formerly known as Kate Middleton — lying beside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in long grass, all laughing and smiling at one another.

It was posted alongside the caption, “Celebrating 15 years of marriage,” with a heart emoji.

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The picture was taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Cornwall, in the southwest of England, the BBC reported.

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The prince and princess married at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011, in a ceremony watched by an estimated billion people worldwide, according to the historic venue.

FILE- This Friday, April 29, 2011 file photo shows Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who has been given the title of The Duchess of Cambridge, as they kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey. People love the wedding kiss, and they have definite opinions about how a couple should seal the deal.
FILE-  Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. John Stillwell, Pool

William and Catherine met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and spent their early married life in Anglesey, Wales, where William was training to become an RAF search-and-rescue pilot.

Click to play video: 'Prince William and Kate attend garden party at Buckingham Palace'
Prince William and Kate attend garden party at Buckingham Palace
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“I loved my time up here. It was great fun … I do miss it. I miss the job, I miss the camaraderie,” the prince told a group of trainees at the base during a visit earlier this week, the British outlet reported.

“Your time up here will go quickly, that’s the thing. You’ll look back with fond memories,” he added, it said.

The couple welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013, followed by their second, Princess Charlotte, in 2015, and their youngest, Prince Louis, was born in 2018.

 

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