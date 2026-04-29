William and Kate share new family photo on 15th wedding anniversary

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The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a family portrait in celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary.

The photo, shared on the royal couple’s Instagram page, shows Prince William and Catherine — formerly known as Kate Middleton — lying beside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in long grass, all laughing and smiling at one another.

It was posted alongside the caption, “Celebrating 15 years of marriage,” with a heart emoji.

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The picture was taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Cornwall, in the southwest of England, the BBC reported.

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The prince and princess married at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011, in a ceremony watched by an estimated billion people worldwide, according to the historic venue.

FILE- Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. John Stillwell, Pool

William and Catherine met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and spent their early married life in Anglesey, Wales, where William was training to become an RAF search-and-rescue pilot.

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“I loved my time up here. It was great fun … I do miss it. I miss the job, I miss the camaraderie,” the prince told a group of trainees at the base during a visit earlier this week, the British outlet reported.

“Your time up here will go quickly, that’s the thing. You’ll look back with fond memories,” he added, it said.

The couple welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013, followed by their second, Princess Charlotte, in 2015, and their youngest, Prince Louis, was born in 2018.