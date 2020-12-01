Menu

Canada

Emily Yu, owner of B.C. townhome-turned-hostel, officially moves out

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 12:00 pm
Click to play video 'Emily Yu arrested at North Vancouver townhome' Emily Yu arrested at North Vancouver townhome
The notorious owner of the illegal 'Oasis Hostel' was placed under arrest by police on Tuesday for refusing to allow a scheduled real estate appointment. – Nov 3, 2020

The owner of a North Vancouver townhome that was once converted into a hostel has now officially moved out.

Emily Yu was seen packing her belongings into the back of a van on Monday.

The townhouse property, known as the “Oasis Hostel,” hit the market with a list price of $965,000 after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ordered its sale in June.

The order was the end result of a three-year legal battle between property owner Yu and her strata council.

Yu was placed under arrest in early November after reportedly refusing access to a bailiff, a realtor and a potential buyer.

Click to play video 'North Vancouver hostel operator owner Emily Yu found in contempt of court' North Vancouver hostel operator owner Emily Yu found in contempt of court
North Vancouver hostel operator owner Emily Yu found in contempt of court – Oct 23, 2020

She had been listing the three-bedroom unit as a hostel that could sleep 15 people through several online platforms, prompting numerous complaints from neighbours. Short-term rentals were allegedly in violation of strata bylaws.

Trending Stories

She was found in contempt of court in 2018, and later ordered to pay about $95,000 to the province and more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs to the strata.

She had until the end of November to vacate her property.

Yu declined to speak with Global News.

Click to play video 'Emily Yu speaks outside court about getting evicted from townhouse' Emily Yu speaks outside court about getting evicted from townhouse
Emily Yu speaks outside court about getting evicted from townhouse – Oct 23, 2020

-With files from John Hua

