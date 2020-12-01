Emily Yu, owner of B.C. townhome-turned-hostel, officially moves out

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a North Vancouver townhome that was once converted into a hostel has now officially moved out.

Emily Yu was seen packing her belongings into the back of a van on Monday.

The townhouse property, known as the “Oasis Hostel,” hit the market with a list price of $965,000 after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ordered its sale in June.

The order was the end result of a three-year legal battle between property owner Yu and her strata council.

Yu was placed under arrest in early November after reportedly refusing access to a bailiff, a realtor and a potential buyer.

Before leaving her home for what might likely be the last time, Emily Yu called local law enforcement to attend because @GlobalBC was on scene gathering footage of the move. She declined to speak with us. @CKNW https://t.co/NHikPGVNQE — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) December 1, 2020

She had been listing the three-bedroom unit as a hostel that could sleep 15 people through several online platforms, prompting numerous complaints from neighbours. Short-term rentals were allegedly in violation of strata bylaws.

She was found in contempt of court in 2018, and later ordered to pay about $95,000 to the province and more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs to the strata.

She had until the end of November to vacate her property.

Yu declined to speak with Global News.

-With files from John Hua

