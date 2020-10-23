‘Made-up nonsense’: Judge orders eviction of notorious North Vancouver hostel owner

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a North Vancouver townhome-turned-15-bed hostel will have until the end of November to vacate the property, the BC Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Justice Barry Davies approved an application by strata to evict Emily Yu and have the locks on her townhouse changed so a bailiff can move forward on the court-ordered sale of the property.

Yu must leave the property by Nov. 30. A restraining order would apply after that date and refusing to leave could lead to arrest.

Yu argued she was the victim of identity theft and court file fraud.

Calling Yu’s comments in court Friday “made-up nonsense,” Davies found her in contempt of court a second time for not complying with B.C. Supreme Court orders.

Davies ordered the sale of the Yu’s unit in June. The strata council argued that Yu refused to comply with a court bailiff and allow the property to be inspected.

Strata lawyer Stephen Hamilton called the decision an “inevitable result from her refusal to be a good neighbour and to respect the court process.”

The strata has been involved in a three-year legal battle with Yu to stop the short-term rentals and pay back legal costs and fines.

The townhouse property, known as the Oasis Hostel, has been listed for sale at a price of $965,000.

Outside of court on Friday, Yu said she will continue to fight for justice.

When Global News asked her if she would leave the property by Nov. 30, Yu said, “You know what, I’ll let God make his magic hand.”

