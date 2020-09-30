Global News Hour at 6 BC September 30 2020 9:21pm 01:49 Illegal North Vancouver hostel up for sale The infamous North Vancouver townhouse that for several years was operated as the illegal “Oasis Hostel” is now on the market in a court-ordered sale. John Hua reports Illegal North Vancouver hostel hits market after court ordered sale <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7370556/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7370556/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?