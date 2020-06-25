New listing: B.C. Supreme court orders notorious Oasis Hostel to be sold

Send this page to someone via email

A North Vancouver Townhouse that was once converted into a 15-bed hostel, is now in the hands of a court sheriff.

In a B.C. Supreme court hearing over the phone, Justice Barry Davies ordered the sale of the unit owned by Emily Yu.

The operator of the Oasis Hostel has been embroiled in a lengthy court battle with her strata for violating a bylaw that prohibits short-term rentals.

During the legal process, Yu was found in contempt of court and also ordered to pay around $90,000 to the province and $50,000 to the strata in fines and legal costs.

Yu will be able to remain in her home as long as she remains cooperative throughout the sale process.

A court sheriff will list the property and select the best offer based on current market values.

Neighbours told Global News that they were happy to finally have some sort of closure to an ongoing issue that has lasted more than two years.

Global News has reached out to Yu for comment.