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Crime

Quebec police forces unite to combat extortion targeting businesses

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 3:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Police in Laval move to address growing extortion problem'
Police in Laval move to address growing extortion problem
RELATED: Police in Laval move to address growing extortion problem – Dec 3, 2025
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Four police forces in Quebec have joined together to launch a coordinated strategy aimed at combating violence and extortion targeting businesses.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Montreal police (SPVM), Laval police and Longueuil police announced Thursday the creation of Project UNIS. The joint initiative is designed to encourage reporting of violent acts against businesses, anonymous or not, and improve information sharing among police services.

It also aims to provide faster, coordinated support to business owners through harmonized prevention tools, develop a provincewide intelligence on the issue, and strengthen the sharing of information among forces.

Police say the project will optimize responses to crimes targeting merchants, ensure a visible and reassuring presence, and reduce the ability of criminals and organized groups to operate through greater provincial collaboration.

Click to play video: 'More Montreal merchants facing extortion'
More Montreal merchants facing extortion

“No business should operate under threat. It is precisely to break this cycle that our organizations are speaking with one voice today and deploying (the) project,” said Benoit Dubé, assistant director general of the provincial police force (SQ).

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“Behind every targeted establishment, there are entrepreneurs, families and employees. Their safety remains at the heart of our commitment.”

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Cédric Couture, assistant director with the Montreal police, said the force has been fully engaged in combating extortion for more than a year and will intensify its efforts as the summer season approaches.

“The project marks a new step. Together, we remind business owners that they are not alone and that we are here,” Couture said.

In Laval, the initiative will translate into an increased presence among businesses, according to Amélie Bouchard, chief inspector with the criminal investigations division.

“Violence and intimidation by criminal groups are unacceptable. Faced with extortion, no organization can act alone,” she said, adding police services are united, mobilized and determined to act through both prevention and investigations.

Sylvain Stringer, assistant director of criminal investigations and intelligence for Longueuil police, said the project sends a clear message that such crimes will be investigated and offenders identified and brought to justice.

Over the coming weeks and months, the project will be visible through visits to businesses conducted by the four police organizations.

Officers will also distribute tools developed as part of the initiative.

Click to play video: 'Gunfire hits five Montreal-area cafes after Laval Police extortion crackdown'
Gunfire hits five Montreal-area cafes after Laval Police extortion crackdown
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