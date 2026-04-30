Search for remains in Manitoba landfill over as crews shift to Winnipeg site

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The process of looking for remains at a private Manitoba landfill has been decommissioned, after searching for, and recovering, the remains of two Long Plain First Nation women.

Its logistical end was done “in a safe and fiscally responsible manner,” the province said in a news release. The search officially ended last July, and was marked by private ceremonies hosted by the loved ones of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran at the Prairie Green Landfill in the RM of Rosser, which is about a half hour drive from Winnipeg.

The project’s final cost was $18.4 million, according to the news release. This cost is significantly less than previous estimates of $90 million from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs’ report.

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“There’s a values question here around do we want to be the province where somebody goes missing (and) we go looking? And we say ‘yes’,” Premier Wab Kinew said at a press conference on Thursday.

One of his commitments before taking the position was to move forward with this search.

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The women’s remains were recovered from the privately-run landfill after they were killed in the spring of 2022.

Jeremy Skibicki, the man who was charged for their slayings, is serving four concurrent life sentences, as determined by the courts in August of 2024. He was also found guilty of killing Rebecca Cantois and Ashlee Shingoose.

“Specialized equipment and personnel were transitioned to the city of Winnipeg’s Brady Road Landfill” after its conclusion, the province said.

Officials believe Ashlee Shingoose’s remains are at the site.

“At Brady, the search technicians are using very similar techniques to what we saw at the Prairie Green Landfill, and we are seeing the date ranges and the geographic ranges match our targeted zone,” Kinew said.

Crews are using the expiration dates on milk cartons, and other indicators on when items were thrown away, to check if the timing aligns with when Shingoose would have been taken there, the premier explained.