Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Image of suspect in Saskatoon synagogue egging released by police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 1:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon synagogue egged during Shabbat service, rabbi says'
Saskatoon synagogue egged during Shabbat service, rabbi says
RELATED: Saskatoon synagogue egged during Shabbat service, rabbi says
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatoon police have released an image of a suspect in a vandalism investigation after a synagogue was egged on Saturday.

The image, which was captured by a surveillance camera at Agudas Israel Synagogue, shows the suspect with an egg in hand, along with a carton of more eggs.

The attack happened Saturday morning during the synagogue’s Shabbat service, with worshippers inside at the time. Several areas of the building were struck with eggs, along with vehicles in the parking lot.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a news release, the Saskatoon Police Service describes the suspect as a man with shorter brown hair and a dark beard. The suspect was wearing a black graphic T-shirt with a design of a white ghost saying the word “boo” and a black baseball cap at the time of the egging.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and asked anyone who can identify the suspect, or provide other information, to contact the service.

Story continues below advertisement
The Saskatoon Police Service shared a picture of a suspect they allege is connected to the egging of a local synagogue.
The Saskatoon Police Service shared a picture of a suspect they allege is connected to the egging of a local synagogue. Saskatoon Police Service

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices