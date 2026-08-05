Image of suspect in Saskatoon synagogue egging released by police

Saskatoon police have released an image of a suspect in a vandalism investigation after a synagogue was egged on Saturday.
The image, which was captured by a surveillance camera at Agudas Israel Synagogue, shows the suspect with an egg in hand, along with a carton of more eggs.
The attack happened Saturday morning during the synagogue’s Shabbat service, with worshippers inside at the time. Several areas of the building were struck with eggs, along with vehicles in the parking lot.
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In a news release, the Saskatoon Police Service describes the suspect as a man with shorter brown hair and a dark beard. The suspect was wearing a black graphic T-shirt with a design of a white ghost saying the word “boo” and a black baseball cap at the time of the egging.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and asked anyone who can identify the suspect, or provide other information, to contact the service.
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