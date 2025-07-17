Manitoba landfill search for more remains of slain women concludes

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer has finished.

The province began searching the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, in December for the remains of First Nations women Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, who were killed in 2022.

Some of their remains were first found at the site in February.

The province said at the time it would continue searching the area to recover as much of their remains as possible.

The government says the search ended last week and private ceremonies with the victims’ families, members of the search team and Premier Wab Kinew were held Monday and Tuesday.

It says a search would soon begin at another landfill for the remains of a third victim.

“Relevant specialized equipment and personnel will soon transition to the Brady Road landfill to continue the search for Ashlee Shingoose (Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe or Buffalo Woman),” the province said in a statement Thursday.

It’s believed the remains of Harris and Myran ended up at the privately run Prairie Green Landfill after they were killed by Jeremy Skibicki.

He was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the killings of four women: Harris, Myran, Shingoose and Rebecca Contois.

A trial heard Skibicki targeted the women at Winnipeg homeless shelters and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins in his neighbourhood. The remains of Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a different landfill.

Earlier this year, police identified Shingoose, who had not been named during the trial. She was referred to as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, a name gifted to her by Indigenous grassroots community members.