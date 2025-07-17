Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba landfill search for more remains of slain women concludes

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2025 5:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Remains of Marcedes Myran found in landfill, Manitoba RCMP confirm'
Remains of Marcedes Myran found in landfill, Manitoba RCMP confirm
RELATED VIDEO: RCMP have confirmed the identity of another set of human remains found in a landfill north of Winnipeg. Melissa Ridgen reports. – Mar 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government says a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer has finished.

The province began searching the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, in December for the remains of First Nations women Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, who were killed in 2022.

Some of their remains were first found at the site in February.

The province said at the time it would continue searching the area to recover as much of their remains as possible.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government says the search ended last week and private ceremonies with the victims’ families, members of the search team and Premier Wab Kinew were held Monday and Tuesday.

It says a search would soon begin at another landfill for the remains of a third victim.

Story continues below advertisement

“Relevant specialized equipment and personnel will soon transition to the Brady Road landfill to continue the search for Ashlee Shingoose (Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe or Buffalo Woman),” the province said in a statement Thursday.

Trending Now

It’s believed the remains of Harris and Myran ended up at the privately run Prairie Green Landfill after they were killed by Jeremy Skibicki.

He was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the killings of four women: Harris, Myran, Shingoose and Rebecca Contois.

A trial heard Skibicki targeted the women at Winnipeg homeless shelters and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins in his neighbourhood. The remains of Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a different landfill.

Earlier this year, police identified Shingoose, who had not been named during the trial. She was referred to as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, a name gifted to her by Indigenous grassroots community members.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices