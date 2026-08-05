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Crime

Winnipeg police share images of person of interest in charity cyclists’ bikes theft

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 1:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Charity cyclists to resume cross-country trek after bikes stolen in Winnipeg'
Charity cyclists to resume cross-country trek after bikes stolen in Winnipeg
RELATED: Charity cyclists to resume cross-country trek after bikes stolen in Winnipeg – Jul 27, 2026
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Winnipeg police have released pictures of a person of interest in connection with the theft of two bicycles that are worth approximately $15,000 combined.

The bikes were stolen in downtown Winnipeg in the 500 block of Portage Avenue on July 24, according to the Winnipeg Police Service. The major crimes unit is investigating.

Pictures shared by police show a person holding and riding the bikes.

  • The Winnipeg Police Service shared three pictures of a person of interest in connection to a downtown bike theft in late July.

The bikes, which belong to the pair of charity cyclists, were stolen during a stop in Winnipeg, police confirmed to Global News. The riders, who are from New Brunswick, were on a cross-country trip from North Sydney, N.S., to Victoria, B.C., late last month.

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Three days after the thefts, on July 27, the duo received new, donor-funded bikes and continued the trip the following day. At that time, they told Global News they expected to reach the finish line in British Columbia around Aug. 15.

They said they hope to raise $250,000 in support of men’s mental health and Movember Canada by the end of the trip.

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