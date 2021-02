Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for an officer’s missing badge.

Police say an officer noticed that the badge was missing on the afternoon of Feb. 7.

It is believed the badge may have been lost in the Hammonds Plains, Bedford or Enfield areas.

Halifax Regional Police

Anyone with information on the missing badge is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

