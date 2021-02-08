Driver charged in Dartmouth head-on crash has alleged history of impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

The 18-year-old man who crashed head-on with another vehicle on the weekend has been scheduled for a bail hearing on Tuesday to face charges related to various incidents of impaired driving.

The most recent took place on Feb. 6, when Halifax Regional Police said they responded to multiple reports of a red Mazda sedan travelling southbound on the wrong side of Highway 111 near exit 7 in Dartmouth.

“A few minutes later callers reported the red Mazda sedan hit head-on with a blue Hyundai sedan,” the police said.

According to authorities, the driver of the red Mazda attempted to flee on foot but was stopped by witnesses.

Police identified the driver as Brandon James Crombie of Dartmouth who has been charged with the following:

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

Operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

Failure to stop after an accident

Failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm

As a result of the crash, the occupants of the blue Hyundai, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, sustained serious life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Kyle and Jessica. GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page has also been launched on Sunday to help raise money for the two victims, identified as Kyle and Jessica.

The organizer of the fundraiser, Victoria Jackson, wrote on the page that “there was nothing Kyle could have done to avoid the car.”

According Jackson, the injuries they have sustained will make for a long road to recovery, putting them both off work. There will be physical therapy and equipment needed for both of them, along with having recently purchased their own home.

“The bills will come and if this is one more thing they have to stress over than please help me help them,” she added.

So far, $14,858 has been raised, but the hope is to raise a total of $20,000 for both victims.

In the meantime, Crombie is facing additional charges stemming from alleged incidents on Aug. 4 and Nov. 7 in 2020, showing a history of driving while being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

He’s facing one count each of being impaired by drugs or alcohol, and having a blood alcohol level of 80 mg or more in relation to the August incident, and another two counts of the same two charges in relation to the November incident.

All of these charges are in Dartmouth Provincial Court, where Crombie appeared briefly Monday afternoon by video for a bail review, according to Nova Scotia’s Judiciary Director of Communications.

According to Jennifer L. Stairs, counsel did not come to an agreement on a release plan, so the court has scheduled a show cause hearing for Crombie at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“In the meantime, he has consented to remand,” said L. Stairs.