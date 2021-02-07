Menu

Crime

Police charge 18-year-old with impaired driving in Dartmouth head-on crash

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 7, 2021 10:35 am
Halifax Regional Police attend a crime scene in north end Halifax on Tuesday, May 17, 2016.
Halifax Regional Police attend a crime scene in north end Halifax on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police said they charged an 18-year-old man with dangerous and impaired driving on Saturday.

At 4:10 p.m., police said they responded to multiple reports of a red Mazda sedan travelling southbound on the wrong side of Highw111 ay near exit 7 in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating death at Wentworth ski hill

“A few minutes later callers reported the red Mazda sedan hit head-on with a blue Hyundai sedan,” the police said.

According to authorities, the driver of the red Mazda attempted to flee on foot but was stopped by witnesses.

The occupants of the Hyundai, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, sustained serious life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

