N.S. RCMP investigating death at Wentworth ski hill

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a Halifax man died at a ski hill in Wentworth, N.S., on Friday.
At 4:36 p.m., officers responded to reports of a missing man who was last seen skiing earlier in the day on the hill.
While police were en-route, the man was found off-trail. The man was brought to a first aid tent and examined by paramedics, however, he was not able to be revived.
The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious.
They are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s service.
