Liam and Olivia remain most popular baby names in Saskatchewan: eHealth

Liam and Olivia remain the most popular baby names of 2020, according to eHealth Saskatchewan’s top 20 list released Friday.
It’s the 11th year in a row that Liam tops the list for baby boy names and the sixth straight year Oliva has topped the list for baby girl names.
Sixty-three baby boys were named Liam in 2020 while 69 baby girls were named Olivia.
Jack, Hudson, Noah and Oliver follow Liam on the top-20 list. Emma, Amelia, Sophia and Emily follow Olivia.
The name Bennett for boys made its debut on the 2020 list while Aurora made it on the list for baby girl names for the first time.
Names who appeared on the top-20 list in 2019, but not in 2020, include Emmett, Logan, Ethan, Asher, Thomas and Jackson for boys and Chloe, Ella, Everly, Hannah, Brielle, Violet and Aria for girls.
As of Dec. 9, 2020, there were 12,044 live births registered in the province with a final count coming in March.
The full list is below.
|Top 20 Girl Names
|Top 20 Boy Names
|Rank
|Name
|Total Named
|Rank
|Name
|Total Named
|1
|OLIVIA
|69
|1
|LIAM
|63
|2
|EMMA
|45
|2
|JACK
|48
|3
|AMELIA
|43
|3
|HUDSON
|43
|4
|SOPHIA
|39
|4
|NOAH
|43
|5
|EMILY
|37
|5
|OLIVER
|43
|6
|HARPER
|34
|6
|WILLIAM
|42
|7
|ADDISON
|31
|7
|THEODORE
|39
|8
|AVA
|31
|8
|MAVERICK
|37
|9
|ELLIE
|31
|9
|BENJAMIN
|36
|10
|ISLA
|30
|10
|LINCOLN
|36
|11
|SCARLETT
|30
|11
|LUKE
|36
|12
|AURORA
|28
|12
|LUCAS
|35
|13
|ABIGAIL
|27
|13
|WYATT
|35
|14
|CHARLOTTE
|27
|14
|HENRY
|34
|15
|HAZEL
|25
|15
|OWEN
|34
|16
|QUINN
|22
|16
|LEVI
|33
|17
|ELIZABETH
|21
|17
|BENNETT
|32
|18
|IVY
|21
|18
|HUNTER
|32
|19
|NORA
|21
|19
|LEO
|32
|20
|SADIE
|21
|20
|JAMES
|29
