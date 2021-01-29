Menu

Canada

Liam and Olivia remain most popular baby names in Saskatchewan: eHealth

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 12:28 pm
Liam was the most popular name for baby boys for the 11th year in a row and Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls for the sixth year in a row.
Liam and Olivia remain the most popular baby names of 2020, according to eHealth Saskatchewan’s top 20 list released Friday.

It’s the 11th year in a row that Liam tops the list for baby boy names and the sixth straight year Oliva has topped the list for baby girl names.

Read more: Olivia and Liam top Quebec’s most popular baby names of 2019

Sixty-three baby boys were named Liam in 2020 while 69 baby girls were named Olivia.

Jack, Hudson, Noah and Oliver follow Liam on the top-20 list. Emma, Amelia, Sophia and Emily follow Olivia.

The name Bennett for boys made its debut on the 2020 list while Aurora made it on the list for baby girl names for the first time.

Read more: Parents name baby ‘Sanitiser’ in midst of coronavirus lockdown

Names who appeared on the top-20 list in 2019, but not in 2020, include Emmett, Logan, Ethan, Asher, Thomas and Jackson for boys and Chloe, Ella, Everly, Hannah, Brielle, Violet and Aria for girls.

As of Dec. 9, 2020, there were 12,044 live births registered in the province with a final count coming in March.

The full list is below.

Top 20 Girl NamesTop 20 Boy Names
RankNameTotal NamedRankNameTotal Named
1OLIVIA691LIAM63
2EMMA452JACK48
3AMELIA433HUDSON43
4SOPHIA394NOAH43
5EMILY375OLIVER43
6HARPER346WILLIAM42
7ADDISON317THEODORE39
8AVA318MAVERICK37
9ELLIE319BENJAMIN36
10ISLA3010LINCOLN36
11SCARLETT3011LUKE36
12AURORA2812LUCAS35
13ABIGAIL2713WYATT35
14CHARLOTTE2714HENRY34
15HAZEL2515OWEN34
16QUINN2216LEVI33
17ELIZABETH2117BENNETT32
18IVY2118HUNTER32
19NORA2119LEO32
20SADIE2120JAMES29
B.C.’s New Year’s baby is girl born at Women’s Hospital in Vancouver – Jan 1, 2021
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsBabies20/20Baby NamesEhealthNameeHealth SaskatchewanOliviaLiamTop 20 Baby Names
