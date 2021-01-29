Liam and Olivia remain most popular baby names in Saskatchewan: eHealth

Send this page to someone via email

Liam and Olivia remain the most popular baby names of 2020, according to eHealth Saskatchewan’s top 20 list released Friday.

It’s the 11th year in a row that Liam tops the list for baby boy names and the sixth straight year Oliva has topped the list for baby girl names.

Sixty-three baby boys were named Liam in 2020 while 69 baby girls were named Olivia.

Jack, Hudson, Noah and Oliver follow Liam on the top-20 list. Emma, Amelia, Sophia and Emily follow Olivia.

The name Bennett for boys made its debut on the 2020 list while Aurora made it on the list for baby girl names for the first time.

Names who appeared on the top-20 list in 2019, but not in 2020, include Emmett, Logan, Ethan, Asher, Thomas and Jackson for boys and Chloe, Ella, Everly, Hannah, Brielle, Violet and Aria for girls.

As of Dec. 9, 2020, there were 12,044 live births registered in the province with a final count coming in March.

The full list is below.

Top 20 Girl Names Top 20 Boy Names Rank Name Total Named Rank Name Total Named 1 OLIVIA 69 1 LIAM 63 2 EMMA 45 2 JACK 48 3 AMELIA 43 3 HUDSON 43 4 SOPHIA 39 4 NOAH 43 5 EMILY 37 5 OLIVER 43 6 HARPER 34 6 WILLIAM 42 7 ADDISON 31 7 THEODORE 39 8 AVA 31 8 MAVERICK 37 9 ELLIE 31 9 BENJAMIN 36 10 ISLA 30 10 LINCOLN 36 11 SCARLETT 30 11 LUKE 36 12 AURORA 28 12 LUCAS 35 13 ABIGAIL 27 13 WYATT 35 14 CHARLOTTE 27 14 HENRY 34 15 HAZEL 25 15 OWEN 34 16 QUINN 22 16 LEVI 33 17 ELIZABETH 21 17 BENNETT 32 18 IVY 21 18 HUNTER 32 19 NORA 21 19 LEO 32 20 SADIE 21 20 JAMES 29

