Olivia and Liam top Quebec’s most popular baby names of 2019

Quebec released its most popular baby name list of 2019 on Thursday, and for the first time in four years the top contenders — Emma and William — have been pushed out of their number one spots.
The province’s two most popular baby names in 2019 were Olivia and Liam, bumping William (which has been at number one for six years) and Emma to second place.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec eases physical-distancing measures in daycares
The full list of the 10 most popular names chosen for baby boys is as follows:
- Liam
- William
- Thomas
- Leo
- Noah
- Logan
- Nathan
- Felix
- Raphael
- Edouard
And as for baby girls, the list is as follows:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Alice
- Charlie
- Charlotte
- Lea
- Florence
- Livia
- Rosalie
- Beatrice
COVID-19: Surrogate babies stranded by closed borders
Comments