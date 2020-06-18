Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

Olivia and Liam top Quebec’s most popular baby names of 2019

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 3:58 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 4:04 pm
Here are the most popular baby names of 2019
WATCH: Here are the most popular baby names of 2019

Quebec released its most popular baby name list of 2019 on Thursday, and for the first time in four years the top contenders — Emma and William — have been pushed out of their number one spots.

The province’s two most popular baby names in 2019 were Olivia and Liam, bumping William (which has been at number one for six years) and Emma to second place.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec eases physical-distancing measures in daycares

The full list of the 10 most popular names chosen for baby boys is as follows:

  1. Liam
  2. William
  3. Thomas
  4. Leo
  5. Noah
  6. Logan
  7. Nathan
  8. Felix
  9. Raphael
  10. Edouard

And as for baby girls, the list is as follows:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Alice
  4. Charlie
  5. Charlotte
  6. Lea
  7. Florence
  8. Livia
  9. Rosalie
  10. Beatrice
COVID-19: Surrogate babies stranded by closed borders
COVID-19: Surrogate babies stranded by closed borders
Story continues below advertisement
Baby NamesPopular baby namesOliviaLiamWilliambaby names 2019EmmaQuebec baby namesQuebec baby names 2019
Flyers
More weekly flyers