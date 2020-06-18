Olivia and Liam top Quebec’s most popular baby names of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec released its most popular baby name list of 2019 on Thursday, and for the first time in four years the top contenders — Emma and William — have been pushed out of their number one spots.

The province’s two most popular baby names in 2019 were Olivia and Liam, bumping William (which has been at number one for six years) and Emma to second place.

The full list of the 10 most popular names chosen for baby boys is as follows:

Liam William Thomas Leo Noah Logan Nathan Felix Raphael Edouard

And as for baby girls, the list is as follows:

Olivia Emma Alice Charlie Charlotte Lea Florence Livia Rosalie Beatrice

