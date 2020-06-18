Menu

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Quebec eases physical-distancing measures in daycares

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2020 3:00 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 3:01 pm
Social-distancing measures between toddlers in Quebec daycares will end next week, the provincial government announced on Thursday.

After getting the green light from public health, Quebec Minister of Families Mathieu Lacombe announced the decision on Thursday and said it was a step toward a return to normal for children amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Children will, however, be separated in groups of 10 and the two-metre distancing rule will be applied between groups. The groups can share objects like books amongst themselves and children’s stuffies will also be allowed in daycare.

READ MORE: Most Quebecers believe first wave of COVID-19 is over, polls finds

Daycare workers are asked to keep wearing a face mask and visor to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lacombe said reducing distancing measures between young children is beneficial for their social and emotional development.

On Monday, daycare centres outside the greater Montreal area will also be able to accommodate 100 per cent of their capacity. For the greater Montreal region, daycares can operate at full capacity as of July 13.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

© 2020 The Canadian Press
