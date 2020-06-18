Coronavirus: Quebec eases physical-distancing measures in daycares

Social-distancing measures between toddlers in Quebec daycares will end next week, the provincial government announced on Thursday.
After getting the green light from public health, Quebec Minister of Families Mathieu Lacombe announced the decision on Thursday and said it was a step toward a return to normal for children amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Daycare workers are asked to keep wearing a face mask and visor to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lacombe said reducing distancing measures between young children is beneficial for their social and emotional development.
On Monday, daycare centres outside the greater Montreal area will also be able to accommodate 100 per cent of their capacity. For the greater Montreal region, daycares can operate at full capacity as of July 13.
