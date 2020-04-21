Parents name baby ‘Sanitiser’ in midst of coronavirus lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

A newborn baby has the perfect name to encapsulate the coronavirus pandemic.

In a similar vein to other virus-themed baby names, like “Corona” and “Lockdown,” a couple has named their baby “Sanitiser.”

The baby was born at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday, the Deccan Herald reports. The father, Omveer Singh, says their baby’s name is their “contribution” to the fight against COVID-19.

“Everyone is fighting against this virus, from our prime minister to ordinary people. [Sanitiser] is our contribution,” Singh told the local publication.

“My wife and I are highly impressed by the effective measures taken by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to battle the novel coronavirus,” he told India Today Television.

“We have named our baby ‘Sanitiser’ because it is being used by everyone at present to deter the spread of germs on our hands.”

The latest in coronavirus-themed names comes after twin babies were named “Corona” and “Covid” in India.

The bouncing bundles of viral joy arrived on March 27 at B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, central India, according to media reports.

“I was blessed with the twins — a boy and a girl — in the early hours on March 27,” mother Preeti Verma told the Press Trust of India news agency. “We have named them Covid and Corona for now.”

Vinay Verma rushed his pregnant wife to hospital on a motorcycle just before midnight on March 26 for the birth, Preeti told India’s Express News Service.

She said it was a tense journey as they passed through several checkpoints under India’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

As of Tuesday morning, India had more than 18,900 confirmed cases of the virus, including more than 600 deaths.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate. Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities. To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

