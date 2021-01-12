Menu

Health

Ontario declares 2nd state of emergency, issues stay-at-home order

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces state of emergency, stay-at-home order' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces state of emergency, stay-at-home order
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday the province was entering a second state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately, and expected to remain in place for at least 28 days. Ford also announced a stay-at-home order effective Thursday at 12:01 a.m. ET, meaning people can only leave their homes for groceries and medical appointments. He also said schools in Windsor-Essex, Peel, Toronto, York and Hamilton will remain closed for in-person learning until Feb. 10.

The Ontario government has declared a state of emergency — the second since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic — and is issuing a stay-at-home order.

Premier Doug Ford said the state of emergency will be in effect for at least 28 days.

“The system is on the brink of collapse,” Ford said.

“It’s on the brink of being overwhelmed. We’re at levels we’ve never seen before.”

The stay-at-home order will take effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Read more: COVID-19 deaths in Ontario’s 2nd wave to exceed 1st if contacts aren’t reduced, modelling suggests

“Under this order, everyone must stay home and only go out for essential trips to pick up groceries, or go to medical appointments,” Ford said.

All businesses that have the ability to allow employees to work from home must do so.

“Under the declaration of a provincial emergency, the province will provide authority to all enforcement and provincial offences officers, including the Ontario Provincial Police, local police forces, bylaw officers, and provincial workplace inspectors to issue tickets to individuals who do not comply with the stay-at-home-order,” officials said in a government news release Tuesday.

Ford said enforcement and inspection will be increased.

The province has also announced new restrictions for retailers and the construction industry.

Non-essential retailers including hardware stores, alcohol retailers, and stores offering curbside pickup and delivery can’t open earlier than 7 a.m. and must close no later than 8 p.m.

Non-essential construction projects must stop.

School closures extended for some regions

Students will not return to in-person learning in Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton, and Windsor until Feb. 10.

“By Jan. 20, the chief medical officer of health will provide recommendations for the remaining regions,” Ford said.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health official says projections show deaths could rise to between 50-100 deaths daily' Coronavirus: Ontario health official says projections show deaths could rise to between 50-100 deaths daily
Earlier on Tuesday, provincial officials released new COVID-19 modelling which showed that deaths in Ontario’s second wave could outpace the first if people don’t have a “significant reduction” in contacts with others.

Ontario could see deaths rise to 100 per day by the end of February and intensive care units will continue to face serious challenges.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, who worked on the projections, said that would likely make COVID-19 the leading cause of death in Ontario — ahead of cancer and heart disease — “with very little opportunity for challenge.”

More to come.

