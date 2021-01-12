Coronavirus: Investigation underway if U.K. variant now in community spread says Ontario health official
Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, on Tuesday said there were eight new cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. with five linked to travel, while three are not yet known. She expressed concern that if those three are not eventually linked to travel, it would mean it is now “evidence of community spread,” which could result in the vaccine being unable to address the variant quick enough.