Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
January 12 2021 12:33pm
05:55

Coronavirus: Investigation underway if U.K. variant now in community spread says Ontario health official

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, on Tuesday said there were eight new cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. with five linked to travel, while three are not yet known. She expressed concern that if those three are not eventually linked to travel, it would mean it is now “evidence of community spread,” which could result in the vaccine being unable to address the variant quick enough.

Advertisement

Video Home