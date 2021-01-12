Menu

Canada
January 12 2021 12:25pm
03:21

Coronavirus: Ontario health official says despite reduced mobility, there was pre-holiday spike

Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, on Tuesday said that while there had been reduced mobility in “Grey Zone” lockdown areas, there was still a pre-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases. He said the restrictions did not affect the proportion of people working from home, and there has not been much of a decrease since the lowest point of the pandemic despite a rise in cases.

