Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 12 2021 6:19pm
02:12

Coronavirus: In-person learning in Ontario’s ‘hot zones’ delayed until Feb. 10

The Ontario government is delaying the start of in-person learning in COVID-19 hot spots until Feb. 10 as the number of cases continue to rise. Erica Vella reports.

