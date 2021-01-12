Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Toronto, Windsor, Hamilton, Peel and York region schools to remain closed until Feb. 10

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children' Coronavirus: Ontario reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday the province was entering a second state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately, and expected to remain in place for at least 28 days. Ford also announced a stay-at-home order effective Thursday at 12:01 a.m. ET, meaning people can only leave their homes for groceries and medical appointments. He also said schools in Windsor-Essex, Peel, Toronto, York and Hamilton will remain closed for in-person learning until Feb. 10.

Premier Doug Ford announced schools in the province’s COVID-19 hotspot regions will remain closed to in-class instruction until at least Feb. 10.

Ford made the announcement on Tuesday along with other restrictions, including a stay-at-home order, under a newly declared state of emergency.

“Based on the advice of the chief medical officer of health schools in Windsor-Essex, Peel, Toronto, York and Hamilton will remain closed for in-person learning until Feb. 10,” Ford said.

Read more: Ontario declares 2nd state of emergency, issues stay-at-home order

Last week, the provincial government said elementary students in southern Ontario would not be returning to the classroom on Monday and instead set a date for Jan. 25. That is also when secondary students were expected to return to in-person learning.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ford said the chief medical officer of health will provide recommendations for other regions ahead of that reopening date, on Jan. 20.

“By January 20, 2021, the Chief Medical Officer of Health will advise the Ministry of Education on which public health units (PHUs) will be permitted to resume in-person instruction, based on the most up-to-date data and modelling. Before- and after-school programs can be offered when in-person instruction resumes. Schools in northern PHUs will continue to remain open,” the government said in a news release Tuesday.

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesHamiltonTorontoPeel RegionWindsorYork RegionOntario schoolsIn Person Learning
Flyers
More weekly flyers