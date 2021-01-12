Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 12 2021 5:50pm
02:09

Ontario government promises heightened enforcement during COVID-19 emergency

Along with day-to-day changes, the Ontario government is promising to step up inspections and enforcement to find those violating safety orders. Shallima Maharaj has more.

