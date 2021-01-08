Halton region police chief travels to Florida amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the union that represents close to 700 police officers in Halton Region says the police services chief left Canada and has been in the United States for the last few days.

Clayton Gillis, president of Halton Regional Police Association, confirmed to Global News that Chief Stephen Tanner travelled to Florida despite pleas from the province’s medical official telling Ontarians to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Ontario finance minister resigns after highly criticized Caribbean vacation

Gillis indicated that the whereabouts of the chief came to light following the death of Det. Const. Mike Tidball from the regional fraud unit on Wednesday.

The union boss says he had conversations with the chief over the phone and found out only a couple of days ago that Tanner was in the U.S.

He went on to say that he was not sure about the circumstances of his trip, whether it was for leisure or an essential trip, and has assured union members the board will be looking into why he travelled.

Gillis says no formal complaint has been made by the union at this point.

Tanner’s trip is the latest to be facing potential criticism after a number of public officials across Canada took out-of-country trips during the holidays.

Last week, MPP Rod Phillips resigned his post as finance minister after taking a “personal trip” to the Caribbean during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Dr. Thomas Stewart, who was president and CEO of the St. Joseph’s Health System, parted ways with the agency after it was discovered he also took a trip to the Caribbean during the holidays.

