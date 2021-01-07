Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dr. Tom Stewart out as St. Joseph’s CEO after Caribbean vacation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Dr. Tom Stewart, former president and CEO of St. Joseph's Health System.
Dr. Tom Stewart, former president and CEO of St. Joseph's Health System. St. Joseph's Health System

The St. Joseph’s Health System has begun the search for a new president and CEO after parting ways with Dr. Thomas Stewart following a trip he took to the Caribbean over the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a short statement, the agency’s board of directors thanked Stewart for his service and said they will be announcing a new Interim CEO and President “shortly.”

Read more: Dr. Tom Stewart out as Niagara Health CEO after Caribbean vacation

St. Joseph’s Health System operates hospitals in five cities with over 15,000 staff.

Stewart resigned from his position as the CEO of Niagara Health on Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario COVID-19 advisory table after holiday vacation' Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario COVID-19 advisory table after holiday vacation
Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario COVID-19 advisory table after holiday vacation

A statement from Niagara Health said that for the past six years, the organization has had a contractual agreement with St. Joseph’s Health System that, among other things, meant the two health systems would have the same CEO.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario’s COVID-19 advisory table after Caribbean holiday vacation

The current president of Niagara Health, Lynn Guerriero, is now the president and interim CEO.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A statement from the senior vice-president of St. Joseph’s Health System on Tuesday said Stewart was on “approved vacation” from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5. During that time, he travelled to the Dominican Republic.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaNiagaraNiagara Regionniagara healthSt. Joseph's Health SystemDr. Tom Stewartceo resigns
Flyers
More weekly flyers