Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 31 2020 6:07pm
02:53

Rod Phillips out as Ontario finance minister after Caribbean vacation

Rod Phillips resigned as Ontario’s finance minister on Thursday after facing criticism over a vacation to the Caribbean amid the coronavirus pandemic. Travis Dhanraj has more.

