Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 2

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.
York Region begins distributing Moderna vaccine
York Region Public Health has begun distributing the Moderna vaccine to long-term care homes.
In a news release issued Jan. 2, officials said the vaccines will help protect around 3,700 long-term care residents in 28 homes.
After the vaccines are delivered to long-term care facilities, they will be sent to other congregate care settings for seniors, including retirement homes.
Halton Region paramedics become first in Ontario to receive vaccine
Paramedics in Halton Region have become the first paramedics in Ontario to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
That’s according to a tweet from the Halton Paramedic Union that was sent out Friday morning.
Status of cases in the GTA
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Ontario reported 3,363 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Of those:
- 700 were in Toronto
- 713 were in Peel Region
- 395 were in York Region
- 115 were in Durham Region
- 152 were in Halton Region
Ontario reports more than 5,800 new coronavirus cases over past two days
Ontario has reported a total of 5,839 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past two days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the province to 187,998.
The province published two days’ worth of coronavirus data on Saturday morning. No numbers were released on New Year’s Day.
There were 2,476 new cases reported on Friday and 3,363 new cases on Saturday. Saturday’s total marks the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.
However, a ministry of health spokesperson noted that because of a data issue, cases for Toronto Public Health were underreported for Friday and overreported for Saturday.
— With files from Rick ZamperinView link »
Comments