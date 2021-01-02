Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 2

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

York Region begins distributing Moderna vaccine

York Region Public Health has begun distributing the Moderna vaccine to long-term care homes.

In a news release issued Jan. 2, officials said the vaccines will help protect around 3,700 long-term care residents in 28 homes.

After the vaccines are delivered to long-term care facilities, they will be sent to other congregate care settings for seniors, including retirement homes.

1:46 Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers

Halton Region paramedics become first in Ontario to receive vaccine

Paramedics in Halton Region have become the first paramedics in Ontario to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s according to a tweet from the Halton Paramedic Union that was sent out Friday morning.

Read more: Halton Region paramedics become first in Ontario to receive coronavirus vaccine

Excited to announce that our paramedics 🚑 have started to receive their #CovidVaccine 💉 . Thanks to all who advocated for us to be included in the first phase of the vaccine and the support of @RegionofHalton . Great way to start off 2021 💪! pic.twitter.com/aaW99gcDHf — Halton Paramedic Union (OPSEU Local 207) (@HaltonMedics207) January 1, 2021

Status of cases in the GTA

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 3,363 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Of those:

700 were in Toronto

713 were in Peel Region

395 were in York Region

115 were in Durham Region

152 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 5,800 new coronavirus cases over past two days

Ontario has reported a total of 5,839 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past two days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the province to 187,998.

Story continues below advertisement

The province published two days’ worth of coronavirus data on Saturday morning. No numbers were released on New Year’s Day.

There were 2,476 new cases reported on Friday and 3,363 new cases on Saturday. Saturday’s total marks the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

However, a ministry of health spokesperson noted that because of a data issue, cases for Toronto Public Health were underreported for Friday and overreported for Saturday.

— With files from Rick Zamperin