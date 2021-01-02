Ontario reports more than 5,800 new coronavirus cases over past 2 days

Ontario has reported a total of 5,839 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past two days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the province to 187,998.
The province published two days’ worth of coronavirus data on Saturday morning. No numbers were released on New Year’s Day.
There were 2,476 new cases on Friday and 3,363 new cases on Saturday. Saturday’s total marks the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.
However, a ministry of health spokesperson noted that because of a data issue, cases for Toronto Public Health were underreported for Friday and overreported for Saturday.
“Today, there are 713 new cases in Peel, 700 in Toronto, 395 in York Region, 226 in Windsor-Essex County and 171 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.
Ninety-five additional deaths have been reported over the past two days — 51 on Friday and 44 on Saturday — raising the provincial death toll to 4,625.
