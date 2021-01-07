Halton police officer ‘passed suddenly’ while on duty

A number of Ontario police services and local leaders are paying tribute to a Halton Regional Police officer who died suddenly at work on Wednesday.
The police service says Det. Const. Mike Tidball from the regional fraud unit died in an acute medical episode while conducting an investigation on Dec. 6.
“We extend our sincerest condolences to Mike’s family and friends, and have offered our full support to them as they begin to grieve and heal,” Halton police said in a release following the death.
Tidball joined Halton police in 2007 and held a number of investigative and frontline patrol roles with the service.
“This is truly sad news for our entire region,” Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said in a social media post upon learning the news of Tidball’s passing.
“I share your sadness regarding the sudden passing of Det. Cst. Tidball while serving our Halton community. My deepest and sincere condolences to the force, his family and friends,” said federal MP for Oakville Anita Anand.
Flags are flying at half-mast across all divisions of the police service in Tidball’s memory.
