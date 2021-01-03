N.B. reports 7 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 19 new cases since Jan. 1

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

That means the province has reported a total of 19 new cases since the beginning of the new year.

“We are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases and we need New Brunswickers to fully co-operate with Public Health staff and directives in order to manage the cases now and going forward,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health in a press release.

“Get tested if you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms and stay home if you are not feeling well. Do not take chances with your health and those of your loved ones and others in the community.” Tweet This

Six of the seven cases reported on Sunday are located in the Moncton region.

They include:

An individual between the ages of 30 and 39

Three people between the ages of 60 and 69

An individual between the ages of 70 and 79

An individual between the ages of 80 and 89

The seventh case is an individual between the ages of 50 and 59 in the Campbellton region.

All seven cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

There are now 41 active cases in the province.

Health officials say there have been 618 confirmed cases in New Brunswick, of which 567 have recovered.

There is one person in hospital at this time and they are in intensive care.

The province completed just 298 tests on Saturday pushing the total number of tests completed since the pandemic began to 154,124.