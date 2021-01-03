Menu

Health

N.B. reports 7 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 19 new cases since Jan. 1

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 3, 2021 1:33 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Back to normal in 2021? Bet on it, says Dr. Isaac Bogoch' Coronavirus: Back to normal in 2021? Bet on it, says Dr. Isaac Bogoch
When he’s not battling COVID-19 in hospital, Dr. Isaac Bogoch is on our TV screens almost daily, bringing us the latest in the fight against the pandemic. And while vaccines are not a silver bullet, Bogoch says life will finally start to go back to normal in 2021.

New Brunswick is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

That means the province has reported a total of 19 new cases since the beginning of the new year.

“We are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases and we need New Brunswickers to fully co-operate with Public Health staff and directives in order to manage the cases now and going forward,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health in a press release.

“Get tested if you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms and stay home if you are not feeling well. Do not take chances with your health and those of your loved ones and others in the community.”

Read more: New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, advises to monitor for symptoms

Six of the seven cases reported on Sunday are located in the Moncton region.

They include:

  • An individual between the ages of 30 and 39
  • Three people between the ages of 60 and 69
  • An individual between the ages of 70 and 79
  • An individual between the ages of 80 and 89
Click to play video 'N.B. municipalities pandemic losses estimated at half of available funding' N.B. municipalities pandemic losses estimated at half of available funding
N.B. municipalities pandemic losses estimated at half of available funding

The seventh case is an individual between the ages of 50 and 59 in the Campbellton region.

All seven cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

There are now 41 active cases in the province.

Health officials say there have been 618 confirmed cases in New Brunswick, of which 567 have recovered.

Read more: Explaining why the Maritimes provinces are leaving the Moderna vaccine to chill

There is one person in hospital at this time and they are in intensive care.

The province completed just 298 tests on Saturday pushing the total number of tests completed since the pandemic began to 154,124.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19MonctonBlaine Higgsatlantic bubbleCOVID-19 New BrunswickDr. Jennifer RussellCampbelltonPremier Blaine Higgs
