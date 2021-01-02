Menu

Canada

New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, advises to monitor for symptoms

By Karla Renic Global News
Nova Scotia has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, but it won't be administered until next week.

New Brunswick health officials reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, in the largest same-day increase since Nov. 29.

All 10 cases are located in the Fredericton region and are under investigation, the province said. The cases include three children and others aged between 20-79.

“We are concerned to see such a high spike in cases in one day, but we suspect a number of these cases are connected,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“We are currently undergoing rigorous contact tracing to confirm. We are also assessing the situation to see if further action is required to control the spread.”

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 school-related cases

There are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick as of Saturday. All regions remain under the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery.

As holidays come to an end, Public Health is asking New Brunswickers to self-monitor for symptoms of coronavirus, including:

  • fever
  • a new cough, or worsening chronic cough
  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • a new onset of fatigue
  • diarrhea
  • loss of sense of taste
  • loss of sense of smell
  • in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes
Since the start of the pandemic, the province has confirmed 611 cases of the virus and has seen 567 recoveries. There have been nine deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Saturday, one person is hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19.

