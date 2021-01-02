New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, advises to monitor for symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, in the largest same-day increase since Nov. 29.

All 10 cases are located in the Fredericton region and are under investigation, the province said. The cases include three children and others aged between 20-79.

“We are concerned to see such a high spike in cases in one day, but we suspect a number of these cases are connected,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“We are currently undergoing rigorous contact tracing to confirm. We are also assessing the situation to see if further action is required to control the spread.”

There are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick as of Saturday. All regions remain under the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery.

As holidays come to an end, Public Health is asking New Brunswickers to self-monitor for symptoms of coronavirus, including:

fever

a new cough, or worsening chronic cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

a new onset of fatigue

diarrhea

loss of sense of taste

loss of sense of smell

in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has confirmed 611 cases of the virus and has seen 567 recoveries. There have been nine deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Saturday, one person is hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19.