Police investigate after man found dead in Orillia, Ont.

OPP say they’re investigating after a man was found dead in the water near West Street South in Orillia, Ont., on Saturday night.
Police say that the man’s identity is known but that they’re not releasing it until his next of kin have been notified.
On Monday morning, Orillia OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans said that the man’s death is not being investigated as suspicious and that foul play isn’t suspected.
The officer of the chief coroner is also investigating the incident.
Investigators say more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
