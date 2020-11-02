Menu

Crime

Arrest made in string of armed robberies in City of Kawartha Lakes, Orillia and Gravenhurst: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 12:37 pm
Central Region OPP arrested a suspect who brandished a stun gun during robberies in Orillia and Coboconk.
Central Region OPP arrested a suspect who brandished a stun gun during robberies in Orillia and Coboconk. Central Region OPP

An arrest has been made in a series of armed robberies in central Ontario last month.

In two incidents a suspect brandished a stun gun and demanded money from victims at an ATM.

On Oct. 25, a victim in Coboconk in the City of Kawartha Lakes surrendered $300 in cash to the suspect. On Oct. 26 at a drive-thru ATM, the victim fled, leaving a bank card in the ATM. The suspect allegedly made attempts to withdraw money, however, was unsuccessful.

Central Region OPP also believe on Oct. 26 the same suspect brandished a suspected firearm and attempted to rob convenience stores in Gravenhurst. No money was obtained, police said.

In all four occurrences, a newer white four-door Sedan was observed in the immediate area and is believed to have been operated by the suspect.

OPP say on Friday around 10:50 a.m., members of its tactics and rescue unit located the suspect on Highway 12 near Concession Road 10 in the Township of Ramara following an investigation by Orillia OPP and York Regional Police.

A suspect in four robberies in central Ontario in late October.
A suspect in four robberies in central Ontario in late October. Central Region OPP

Sebastian Gaudino, 46, of Minden Hills Township, has been charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on Dec. 1, OPP stated Monday.

