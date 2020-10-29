Robberies by stun gun in City of Kawartha Lakes and Orillia and by firearm Gravenhurst linked: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP believe a series of recent robberies with a conducted energy weapon (CEW) and a firearm in central Ontario are linked.

The first incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 25 around 8 a.m. when a man brandishing a stun gun demanded cash from an individual at an ATM outside a bank in Coboconk in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The victim surrendered $300 in cash, OPP said.

The suspect was described as approximately 5-foot-6 and 40 years of age with black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, mask and toque.

A day later around 6:15 a.m., a suspect brandishing a CEW demanded cash from a person using a drive-thru ATM in Orillia.

OPP say the victim immediately drove away, leaving the bank card in the ATM. The suspect allegedly made attempts to withdraw money, however, was unsuccessful.

A search of the area failed to locate the suspect who was described as approximately 5-foot-7, approximately 30 years of age, wearing all black clothing and armed with a CEW.

Suspect in a robbery in Orillia at an ATM drive-thru.

Suspect in a convenience store robbery attempt in Gravenhurst.

Police believe the suspect in those two robberies is also responsible for two attempted robberies later Monday in Gravenhurst. In both cases, a lone man entered a convenience store with what appears to be a firearm and demanded cash. No money was obtained, police said.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-7 and was wearing a reflective jacket and a black toque, black mask and black gloves.

OPP note that in all four robbery incidents, a newer white four-door sedan was observed in the immediate area and is believed to be operated by the suspect.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has knowledge of the crimes, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online.