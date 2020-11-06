Man charged in connection with ‘serious’ assault in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man has been charged following a “serious” assault involving a weapon in Orillia, Ont.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at a home on Elgin Street to find an injured man who needed immediate first aid, Orillia OPP say.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police identified and arrested the suspect, who was still in the area.

Myles Bellhouse, 27, from Orillia, was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He was held for a bail hearing at appeared in court in Barrie on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

