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Crime

Man, 74, charged in death of 80-year-old woman at Winnipeg apartment

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 5:20 pm
1 min read
A 74-year-old man is being charged with second degree murder in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A 74-year-old man is being charged with second degree murder in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
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A 74-year-old man was arrested for a homicide at a St. Anne’s Road apartment complex, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene in the Dakota Crossing neighbourhood they found an 80-year-old woman with fatal injuries, according to a news release from the police.

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Investigators believe the accused knew his victim, it added.

The man was charged with second degree murder after being arrested by police at the apartment complex in the 1200 block of St. Anne’s Road, according to the WPS.

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