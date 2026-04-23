Teen arrested, accused of bringing handgun and knives to Manitoba high school

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A teenage boy was arrested on Wednesday morning after allegedly bringing a handgun, knives and loose ammunition to a high school in Grunthal, Man., police say.

Mounties notified workers at Green Valley School that a male youth was heading to the school with weapons. Staff spotted him on school property and got the boy to hand over the weapons, according to a news release from Manitoba RCMP.

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No force was used by school officials during this confrontation, the police added.

An unloaded handgun, a loaded magazine, loose ammunition in a container and knives were seized after his arrest, the release said.

He is facing weapons-related charges, including possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He is also facing two other possession charges – one for having a restricted firearm and another for having a weapon obtained by crime, police said.

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The teenager’s exact age was not provided by police to protect his privacy. He remains in police custody. The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.