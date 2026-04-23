Teen arrested, accused of bringing handgun and knives to Manitoba high school

A teenage boy was arrested on Wednesday morning after allegedly bringing a handgun, knives and loose ammunition to a high school in Grunthal, Man., police say.
Mounties notified workers at Green Valley School that a male youth was heading to the school with weapons. Staff spotted him on school property and got the boy to hand over the weapons, according to a news release from Manitoba RCMP.
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No force was used by school officials during this confrontation, the police added.
An unloaded handgun, a loaded magazine, loose ammunition in a container and knives were seized after his arrest, the release said.
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He is facing weapons-related charges, including possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He is also facing two other possession charges – one for having a restricted firearm and another for having a weapon obtained by crime, police said.
The teenager’s exact age was not provided by police to protect his privacy. He remains in police custody. The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.
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