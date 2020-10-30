Saskatchewan’s October COVID-19 increase by the numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s October COVID-19 numbers are proving that a lot can change in a month’s time.

Seventy-six new cases were announced by Saskatchewan health Friday and, since only 41 recoveries were logged, the province was again pushed further into record territory.

Active case numbers in the province have been climbing daily since Oct. 10, according to Saskatchewan government data, when the total jumped to 161.

On Sept. 1, there were just 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. By Sept. 30, that number had risen to 139.

Story continues below advertisement

October, though, brought on a dramatic increase in total active case numbers with more new cases than recoveries being announced on 26 of 30 days so far elapsed.

The province currently sits with 742 active cases, good for a 438 per cent increase over September 30.

Overall, Saskatchewan nearly quadrupled its total number of new cases in October when compared to September.

1,154 cases were logged compared to 301.

When broken down by age, it appears cases are rising most sharply among younger demographics.

Among those under 20, 283 cases in October were announced, good for an 86 per cent jump over cumulative totals compared to September 30.

485 new cases among people aged 20-39 were detected – a 77 per cent increase.

Story continues below advertisement

276 new cases among those aged 40-59 were detected, a 46 per cent jump.

Read more: Saskatoon police officer tests positive for coronavirus

Ninety-two new cases were announced in the 60-79 age group, an overall increase of 30 per cent.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Among those 80 and older, just 17 new cases were recorded in October – up 27 per cent.

When it comes to testing, more tests were conducted in October than in September, but the increase is minimal compared to the increase in active and total new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Student at Regina elementary school tests positive for the coronavirus

October has also brought on significant increases in the number of people hospitalized by COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

While only one new death has been registered in the past month, the overall number of people in hospital was more than double on Oct. 30 compared to Sept. 30, while the numbers receiving inpatient and intensive care are also higher.

The Saskatchewan government\’s October 30 COVID-19 release shows a case breakdown by region. Government of Saskatchewan

The three areas showing the biggest increases are Saskatoon, Regina and the North Central region.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Oct. 1, active cases have risen to 257 from 61 in Saskatoon, to 133 from six in North Central and to 114 from 34 in Regina.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreaks at Saskatoon nightclubs force government to restrict alcohol consumption

Saskatchewan health officials could not be reached Friday for further analysis, but have enacted a number of measures this month in response to the recent case increase.

On Oct. 13, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab announced that the maximum allowable size of private gatherings in homes would be rolled back to 15 from 30.

Then, just this past week, restrictions on the consumption alcohol in Saskatoon were announced after three outbreaks were detected at area nightclubs.

Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, speaks at a COVID-19 news update at the Legislative Building in Regina on March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell.

Earlier this month Global News asked Dr. Shahab what it would take to see other stricter health measures enacted.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Shahab said the threshold at which more restrictions would be enforced is if Saskatchewan reaches 60 cases a day, over several days. That is about five cases per 100,000 people.

“Some general recommendations could be slowing down specific sectors, earlier closures or going to 50 per cent capacity like the re-open plan,” Shahab said on October 16.

Additionally, the province would enforce the closure of businesses if case numbers rise to more than 100 new cases a day, for several days, which is 10 cases per 100,000 people.

“Gathering sizes would come down to a smaller number to less than 10 or five,” Shahab added. “Where in some cases, sectors that were late to reopen — bars and restaurants, gyms — unfortunately, do have to close.”

Saskatchewan has announced 60 or more cases for the last three days in a row, and on six days out of the last ten.

— With files from Mickey Djuric.