Coronavirus outbreaks at Saskatoon nightclubs force government to restrict alcohol consumption

Send this page to someone via email

The consumption of alcohol is being restricted at Saskatoon nightclubs after multiple coronavirus outbreaks at some locations in the city.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it is issuing a public health order banning the consumption of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. as of Oct. 30.

Health officials said the ban applies to all customers, staff and owners.

Nightclubs must close to customers as of 11 p.m. and can re-open at 9 a.m.

Takeout food service is allowed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The SHA said the measure is being taken as the “need to restrict activities in these establishments is necessary to prevent the ongoing transmission of the COVID-19 virus.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, public health officials had linked 48 cases to the outbreak at the Longbranch Bar, 22 to Divas nightclub, 11 to the Canadian Brewhouse in Stonebridge and eight to Outlaws Country Rock Bar.

Read more: Divas Nightclub in Saskatoon temporarily closes after coronavirus outbreak declared

Part of the order will apply to all nightclubs in the province.

It restricts seating to six customers at a table with static table groups. Health officials said this means no mingling among groups or tables.

Physical distancing is required and all staff are required to wear a mask. The SHA is encouraging all customers to wear a mask until they are seated.

Karaoke and dance floors continue to remain prohibited.

More to come…

0:26 Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub