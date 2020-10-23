Saskatchewan restaurants, hotels prepare for pandemic winter

Saskatchewan’s hospitality industry is preparing for what could be a very gloomy season for the sector, both in terms of weather and business.

Even though the province’s reopen plan has worked well so far for many restaurants, the industry is bracing for the cold as they tackle trying to operate in the winter under COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

With many patios forced to close, Saskatoon’s Taste Restaurant Group generally seats fewer customers when the mercury drops meaning a drop in business.

Read more: Saskatchewan restaurants face uncertainty as new data shows six out of 10 could go under

Carmen Hamm and her team are making changes in order to maximize indoor space.

Story continues below advertisement

“I finally personally resigned myself that we need to put barriers in the restaurants. I was hoping that we’d see the light at the end of the tunnel and not have to have that expenditure,” she said, adding it would take thousands of dollars to outfit the four restaurants run by the group.

Industry leaders are concerned about this quarter, noting conventions and holiday parties that generally take place this time of year will be scrapped.

Saskatchewan Hotel and Hospitality Association said no one was under the illusion patios would be available through the winter and say restaurateurs and hotel owners are in uncharted waters.

“We don’t know what buying patterns are for a culture, for a civilization when you’re in a lockdown. So it will be interesting to see what happens,” president and CEO Jim Bence told Global News.

1:13 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan might implement ‘industry-specific’ restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue increasing Coronavirus: Saskatchewan might implement ‘industry-specific’ restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue increasing

He said hotels and restaurants are looking to target snowbirds who haven’t flown south this winter, hoping they spend their disposable income travelling Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan businesses continue to struggle amid pandemic pressure

The number of cases has risen across the province and is causing some concern.

A Canadian Federation of Independent Business survey found more than half of Saskatchewan businesses don’t think they could survive a second wave.

Restaurants Canada also sent out its “Menu for Recovery” this week hoping the next government will be able to address some of the issues to help restaurant’s cope.

With Saskatchewan going to the polls Monday, how have Saskatchewan's two major political parties responded to our @RestaurantsCA Menu for Recovery recommendations? Here is a comparison of the parties' platforms impacting Saskatchewan's hospitality industry https://t.co/eg2Un6A2Tb — Mark von Schellwitz (@RestaurantsWest) October 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Hamm added restaurants have had to change service and safety measures to ensure they can stay open and hopes support for local restaurants remains strong despite those measures and frigid conditions.

“We really want people to still have that same level of experience and that going out to eat is still special and not stressful as opposed to choosing to cook at home or order in,” she said.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.