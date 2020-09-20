A list of potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past two weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has been alerting the public about businesses that have likely been exposed to COVID-19 by an infectious person.

This is done when health officials are uncertain they have identified all close contacts.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 20, Global Regina will start keeping track of the SHA’s alerts in one easy-to-see list. After the exposures have been on the list for two weeks, they will be deleted.

Information on past exposures can be found on the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website.

Sunday, Sept. 20

No exposures reported.

Saturday, Sept. 19

No exposures reported.

Friday, Sept. 18

Regina – Urban Planet (921a Albert St.) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Regina – Costco (2110 Anaquod Road) from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Waskesiu Lake – Hawood Inn, from 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the hotel and dining area

Thursday, Sept. 17

Regina – Tim Hortons (Victoria Square) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regina – Superstore (Golden Mile Mall) from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Saskatoon – Garden Café, Saskatoon Inn from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prince Albert – Tim Hortons (3223 Second Ave. W) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Waskesiu Lake – Hawood Inn from 5:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. the next day, in the hotel and dining area

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Regina –Superstore (Golden Mile Mall) from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Regina – Harbour Landing Walmart from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saskatoon – Garden Café, Saskatoon Inn from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saskatoon – Willows Golf and Country Club from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saskatoon – Cut Casual Steak and Tap Restaurant from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

No exposures reported.

Monday, Sept. 14

Regina – Superstore (Golden Mile Mall) from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 9 – south to downtown) from 10:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 40 – south) from 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 7 – south to east) from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 7 – east to south) from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 9 – south the east) from 1:20 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Regina – Superstore (Golden Mile Mall) from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – Garden Café, Saskatoon Inn from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Moosomin – Dairy Queen from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Moosomin – Co-op Grocery Store from 5 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 7 – south to east) from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 7 – east to south) from 9:30 p.m.to 10:30 p.m.

Regina – Planet Fitness from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saskatoon – Garden Café, Saskatoon Inn from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saskatoon – Grainfields on Eight Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Rosthern – Valley Regional Park Golf Course from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Saskatoon – Walmart at Preston Crossing from 2:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 7 – south to east) from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 7 – east to south) from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – Carver’s Steak House from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Regina – AK Tire (2220 Seventh Ave.) from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Regina – Harbour Landing Walmart from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Regina – Taylor Lexus Toyota Body Shop from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 7 – south to east) from 1:50 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 7 – east to south) from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7

Saskatoon – Hudson’s Bay at Midtown Plaza from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – Walmart at Preston Crossing from 2:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saskatoon – Walmart (3035 Clarence Ave. S) from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the photo centre and menswear section

Regina – Regina International Airport and its Enterprise counter from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Regina – Regina International Airport and its Enterprise counter from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Regina – Regina Transit (Route 9 – south to east) from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Regina – North YMCA (Rochdale Avenue) from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Regina – Regina International Airport from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tisdale – Sobey’s Liquor Store (900 93rd Avenue) from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Tisdale – Beeland Co-op Food Store (904 93rd Avenue) from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Foam Lake – Husky Gas Station from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wynyard – A&W from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saskatoon – Walmart (3035 Clarence Ave.) from 9:20 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at the photo centre

Saskatoon – Walmart (3035 Clarence Ave.) from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the menswear, frozen food and deli sections

Municipalities with community transmission

The below municipalities have been identified by the Saskatchewan Health Authority as areas with elevated activity for COVID-19 and are deemed areas of concern:

Rural municipality of Arlington, south-east of Maple Creek

Rural municipality of Cana, east of Melville, not including Melville

Rural municipality of Rosedale, between outlook and Kenaston

Rural municipality of Prairiedale, north of Kindersley, not including villages of Major or Smiley

Rural municipality of Tramping Lake, slightly south of Unity

The SHA said anyone who was at any of the businesses mentioned on this list during those dates and times should immediately self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms and to contact the health line at 811 to arrange for testing.

Those without symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said, adding that people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The SHA says exposure alerts are issued to notify the community if an individual tests positive for the coronavirus and health officials are uncertain they have identified all known close contacts.