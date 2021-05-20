Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) had been alerting the public about businesses that have likely been exposed to COVID-19 by an infectious person since the start of the pandemic.

According to SHA, these alerts will be issued based on the clinical discretion of the local medical health officer.

“(Alerts will be issued) when the following three key criteria are met: all contacts cannot be notified within 48 hours, there is a resulting increased risk to the public, and the direction is needed for public members in attendance to immediately self-isolate as a result of this increased risk,” the SHA said.

Here is a list of all the active COVID-19 outbreaks posted by the province as of 8 a.m. each morning, broken down by region.

Far north

Story continues below advertisement

North

Central

Saskatoon zone

Regina zone

South

Far north

Beauval

May 15, 2021: Valley View Community School — school

Buffalo Narrows

April 28, 2021: Northern Store Food Mart — workplace

Cigar Lake Mine

May 15, 2021: Cigar Lake Mine — workplace

Denare Beach

April 30, 2021: Freedom Outreach — group home

Story continues below advertisement

Meadow Lake

April 29, 2021: Lakeview Elementary School — school

Pelican Lake

March 25, 2021: Pelican Lake Group Home — group home

North

Ahtahkakoop

Feb. 27, 2021: Ahtahkakoop — community outbreak

Arborfield

April 29, 2021: Nutrien Ag Solutions — workplace

Bellevue

May 15, 2021: École St. Isidore — school

Big River

NEW May 19, 2021: Big River First Nation — community

Blaine Lake

April 27, 2021: Gateway Grill — restaurant

Story continues below advertisement

Cut Knife

April 29, 2021: AG Foods — workplace

Edam

May 15, 2021: Cenvous (Edam East) — workplace

Hague

April 29, 2021: Gruenthal Church — workplace

April 28, 2021: Hague Hardware — workplace

April 27, 2021: Zak’s Home Hardware Building Centre — workplace

Lloydminster

May 13, 2021: Jack Kemp School — school

May 12, 2021: Image Press — workplace

May 7, 2021: Rig 1076 Ensign Well Servicing — workplace

May 5, 2021: United Rentals — workplace

May 2, 2021: Jubilee Home — long-term care facility

April 30, 2021: Dr. Oshodi Specialist Services — workplace

April 27, 2021: College Park School — school

April 25, 2021: Dr. M. Mohamed Medical Clinic — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

April 12, 2021: Private Easter Party — private residence

April 6, 2021: Rendell Park School — workplace

April 1, 2021: College Park School — school

Mistawasis First Nation

March 20, 2021: Mistawasis First Nation — community outbreak

North Battleford

May 11, 2021: Little Caesar’s Pizza — workplace

May 5, 2021: HRO Prof. Chartered Accountants — workplace

April 15, 2021: All Saints Ukrainian Catholic Church — place of worship

Paradise Hill

May 11, 2021: Cenovus Bolney Steam Plant — workplace

April 19, 2021: Synergy Credit Union — workplace

Prairie River

May 7, 2021: Nutrien Ag Solutions — workplace

Prince Albert

May 18, 2021: Montana’s BBQ & Bar — restaurant

May 17, 2021: easyhome Rent to Own — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

May 10, 2021: Winmar Cleaning Services — workplace

April 26, 2021: Starbucks (Cornerstone) — coffee shop

April 17, 2021: Saskatchewan Penitentiary (Range A 1/2) — correctional centre

March 31, 2021: Autoworks 2000 — group home

Rosthern

Dec. 9, 2020: Mennonite Nursing Home — special care home

St. Louis

April 28, 2021: River’s Edge — personal care home

Spiritwood

May 8, 2021: All-Brite Home and Truss — workplace

Wakaw

May 9, 2021: Wakaw School — school

Waldheim

May 17, 2021: Christian Horizons — group home

May 6, 2021: Waldheim School — school

Central

Canora

May 1, 2021: Canora Composite High School — school

Story continues below advertisement

Esterhazy

May 8, 2021: K2 Maintenance Complex Mine site Esterhazy — workplace

May 8, 2021: South East Construction K3 Mine site — workplace

May 6, 2021: Pryme Concrete Construction Inc. K2 Mine site — workplace

George Gordon First Nation

May 13, 2021: George Gordon First Nation — community outbreak

Humboldt

May 17, 2021: St. Augustine School — school

Ituna

April 15, 2021: Deer Park Villa — group home

Melville

April 21, 2021: Melville Veterinary Clinic — workplace

Muskowekwan First Nation

May 14, 2021: Muskowekwan First Nation — community outbreak

Watrous

May 10, 2021: Watrous Winston High School — school

Feb. 26, 2021: The Basement Spin Studio — workplace

Wynyard

March 11, 2021: CP Railyard — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

Yorkton

May 7, 2021: Leland, Campbell, Persick, and Kondratoff Law Office — workplace

April 27, 2021: KidZone Daycare — daycare

April 24, 2021: Boston Pizza — workplace

April 17, 2021: Starbucks — restaurant

April 14, 2021: Morris Equipment Limited — workplace

April 13, 2021: Peavey Mart — workplace

Saskatoon zone

Casa Rio

May 16, 2021: South Corman Park School — school

Delisle

April 11, 2021: AGT Foods, Delisle Terminal — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon

NEW May 19, 2021: EG Granite — workplace

NEW May 19, 2021: FBC Saskatoon — workplace

May 18, 2021: Wendel Clark’s Classic Grill and Bar — restaurant

May 18, 2021: John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (Screening Officers) — workplace

May 18, 2021: ATE Construction (1415 Ave. M S. location) — workplace

May 17, 2021: The Canadian Brewhouse (3150 Preston Ave. S.) — workplace

May 16, 2021: SHA Mental Health Group Home — group home

May 16, 2021: Browns Socialhouse (214 Stonebridge Blvd.) — workplace

May 14, 2021: Whispering Flowers Care Home — group home

May 14, 2021: Thermo Solutions — workplace

May 13, 2021: Samaritan Place — workplace

May 13, 2021: McDonald’s (Cory Common) — workplace

May 12, 2021: 880 Broadway Avenue Jobsite — workplace

May 12, 2021: Park Derochie Coatings Inc. — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

May 12, 2021: Pro-Western Mechanical — workplace

May 12, 2021: Evan Hardy Collegiate — school

May 12, 2021: Grandwest Enterprises Inc. — workplace

May 11, 2021: Westgate Early Learning Center — school

May 11, 2021: Thomas Fresh — workplace

May 10, 2021: Northern Fireplace Saskatoon — workplace

May 10, 2021: Eleva Aviation Ltd. — workplace

May 9, 2021: Red Lobster — workplace

May 9, 2021: Leyda’s Café — workplace

May 9, 2021: E. D. Feehan Catholic High School — school

May 8, 2021: Best Western Plus (3331 8th St. E.) — workplace

May 8, 2021: New Life Pentecostal Church — place of worship

May 8, 2021: Star Egg — workplace

May 8, 2021: Cypress Sales Partnership — workplace

May 7, 2021: Domino’s Pizza (no location listed) — workplace

May 7, 2021: CP Rail (Sutherland location) — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

May 6, 2021: Home Depot Stonebridge — workplace

May 5, 2021: École Canadienne-Francaise — school

May 5, 2021: Elliot & Associates — workplace

May 5, 2021: West Four Distribution (Madero), 335 Wheeler Place — workplace

May 4, 2021: Tommy Douglas Collegiate — workplace

May 4, 2021: Car Boys Auto Transfer — workplace

May 4, 2021: Preston Park 2 — retirement home

May 4, 2021: Team Drilling LP — workplace

May 2, 2021: Classic Manufacturing Ltd. — workplace

May 1, 2021: Cora’s Breakfast and Lunch (both locations) — workplace

April 30, 2021: J&A Heating & Plumbing (R and C department) — workplace

April 30, 2021: Wells Interior Inc. (Painting Department) — workplace

April 29, 2021: Royal University Hospital (Pre Assessment Unit) — acute care hospital

April 28, 2021: Brevoort Park School — school

April 27, 2021: Veterinary Medical Centre — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

April 26, 2021: Zu (Digital Products and Services Firm) — workplace

April 26, 2021: Flaman Sales Ltd. — workplace

April 26, 2021: Restaurant Kashmere — workplace

April 26, 2021: Homestead Ice Cream — ice cream parlour

April 25, 2021: Shell Gas Station (3330 8th St. E.) — workplace

April 24, 2021: Donna’s Hair Care — workplace

April 23, 2021: SaskPower Cory Cogeneration Power Plant — workplace

April 21, 2021: Staples (810 Circle Dr. E.) — workplace

April 21, 2021: Canadian Plasma Services — workplace

April 20, 2021: Foundation Building Materials — workplace

April 17, 2021: SaskPower – office & north crew — workplace

April 9, 2021: St. Edwards Elementary School — school

April 2, 2021: Tim Horton’s – 3203 Preston Ave. S. — workplace

April 1, 2021: JJ’s Express Oil Change and Carwash — workplace

March 29, 2021: Crestline Coach — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

March 18, 2021: Case New Holland Industrial — workplace

March 18, 2021: CNH Industrial (1000 71 St. E.) — workplace

March 12, 2021: Saskatoon Police Services Break and Enter Unit — workplace

Jan. 27, 2021: ServiceMaster Restore — workplace

Jan. 7, 2021: Aquifer Distribution Ltd. — workplace

Dec. 21, 2020: Saskatoon Police Service (Platoon Patrol Level A & Tactical Unit 1) — workplace

Dec. 11, 2020: Idylwyld Centre — workplace

Vanscoy

May 16, 2021: Vanscoy School — school

Warman

NEW May 18, 2021: Diamond House (House 3 and 4) — personal care home

May 16, 2021: Warman High School — school

May 16, 2021: Warman Community Middle School — school

May 7, 2021: South Haven Mennonite Care Home — workplace

May 3, 2021: Buy-Low Foods — workplace

May 2, 2021: Tim Hortons — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

April 20, 2021: Crystal Springs Convenience and Liquor Store — workplace

April 12, 2021: Northview Mennonite Haven — retirement home

Regina zone

Emerald Park

March 7, 2021: Boston Pizza — restaurant

Regina

May 17, 2021: Tim Hortons (103 Albert St.) — restaurant

May 17, 2021: École Massey Elementary School — school

May 17, 2021: Douglas Park Elementary School — school

May 13, 2021: YMCA Downtown Child Care Centre (2400 13th Ave.) — child care

Story continues below advertisement

May 12, 2021: Ehrlo Learning Centre — daycare

May 12, 2021: Meijia Residence — group home

May 12, 2021: Co-Op Refinery Complex — workplace

May 12, 2021: Twinkle Toes Daycare — daycare

May 11, 2021: Rubicon Health Solutions (1056 Winnipeg St.) — workplace

May 11, 2021: Celebration Church (3130 Renfrew Cres.) — place of worship

May 6, 2021: Clearlite Glass Ltd. — workplace

May 5, 2021: Carl’s Jr. — workplace

May 4, 2021: Sheriff’s Office — workplace

May 4, 2021: JVIC Catalyst Services — workplace

May 3, 2021: Bumble Bee Daycare (Argyle Street) — child care

April 29, 2021: Dairy Queen Grill and Chill (Park Street) — workplace

April 28, 2021: Den-Paul Distributors LTD, 1441 St. John St. — workplace

April 28, 2021: Brandt Engineered Products Ltd., 302 Mill St. — workplace

April 28, 2021: Tim Hortons, 4455 Rochdale Blvd. — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

April 28, 2021: Glen Elm Community School — school

April 27, 2021: Dairy Queen Rochdale (4203 Rochdale Blvd.) — workplace

April 27, 2021: Prairie Valley School Division – Main Division Central Office — workplace

April 27, 2021: Princess Auto — workplace

April 27, 2021: Sandcastles Childcare Inc. (3615 Kings Rd.) — workplace

April 23, 2021: Atlas Sanitary Sewer Service — workplace

April 21, 2021: Save-On-Foods (Chuka Boulevard) — workplace

April 21, 2021: E. Bourassa & Sons — workplace

April 19, 2021: Loraas Disposal Regina — workplace

April 16, 2021: Bullet Express Inc. — workplace

April 13, 2021: Degelman Industries — workplace

April 13, 2021: Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 3151 Truesdale Dr. — workplace

April 8, 2021: Earl’s Regina East — restaurant

April 3, 2021: Glen Elm School — school

April 1, 2021: W.H. Ford School — school

Story continues below advertisement

March 27, 2021: Brandt Tractor — workplace

March 27, 2021: Hampton Inn — workplace

March 19, 2021: CN North Regina Yard (1st Avenue North) — workplace

March 9, 2021: K-Bro Linen Systems — workplace

March 5, 2021: Regina Discount Bar — workplace

Feb. 18, 2021: YMCA Harbour Landing Childcare — child care

Feb. 7, 2021: Loblaw – Regina Distribution Centre — workplace

Dec. 9, 2020: Regina Provincial Correctional Centre — correctional centre

Nov. 25, 2020: Regina Provincial Correctional Centre (Isolation Unit) — correctional centre

White City

May 5, 2021: Town of White City Maintenance Shop (7 Lipsett St.) — workplace

Wilcox

April 16, 2021: Athol Murray College of Notre Dame — school

South

Balcarres

Nov. 22, 2020: Senior Balcarres Broncos Hockey — sports team

Story continues below advertisement

Bengough

April 21, 2021: Bengough School — school

Carlyle

May 4, 2021: Merit Ford — workplace

Caronport

May 12, 2021: Caronport High School — school

Estevan

May 14, 2021: Pure Energy Learning Centre/Estevan Daycare Cooperative — daycare

May 12, 2021: Pitter Patter Dayhome — child care

May 7, 2021: Boundary Dam Power Station (SaskPower) — workplace

May 4, 2021: Estevan Motors — workplace

May 4, 2021: Estevan Leisure Centre — workplace

May 2, 2021: Sacred Heart School — school

April 6, 2021: St. Joseph’s Long Term Care Facility — workplace

Glentworth

April 30, 2021: Glentworth High School — school

Grenfell

April 9, 2021: Viterra — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

Gull Lake

May 5, 2021: Gull Lake School — school

Moose Jaw

May 15, 2021: Chillers Pub & Grill — workplace

May 6, 2021: Moose Jaw Families for Change — workplace

May 2, 2021: Central Collegiate — school

May 2, 2021: South Hill Fine Foods — workplace

May 2, 2021: Chez Nous — personal care home

April 28, 2021: St. Michael’s Elementary School — school

April 27, 2021: SARCAN — workplace

April 21, 2021: Rockport Carrier (Administration) — workplace

April 20, 2021: Simpson Seeds — workplace

April 13, 2021: CP Rail Moose Jaw Locomotive Shop — workplace

Pangman

April 4: Pangman School — school

Sedley

April 23, 2021: Global Foods and Ingredients — workplace

Story continues below advertisement

Shaunavon

May 9, 2021: Shaunavon Public School — school

May 3, 2021: JB’s Restaurant/Jiggers Lounge — workplace

April 23, 2021: Southwest Terminal — workplace

Standing Buffalo

Feb. 12, 2021: Lakeview Lodge — personal care home

Swift Current

May 11, 2021: Swift Current Childcare Centre — daycare

May 5, 2021: Elmwood Golf Course Restaurant/Lounge — dine-in restaurant

April 29, 2021: Pattison Ag — workplace

Weyburn

May 12, 2021: Cardinal Energy — workplace

May 2, 2021: Silver Rose Hair Salon — workplace

White Bear First Nation

May 16, 2021: White Bear First Nation — community outbreak

Whitewood

April 3, 2021: Whitewood School — school

April 3, 2021: Loney Home Daycare – child care

Story continues below advertisement

Zagime Anishinabek (Sakimay)

March 16, 2021: First Nation Band Office — workplace