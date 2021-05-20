Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) had been alerting the public about businesses that have likely been exposed to COVID-19 by an infectious person since the start of the pandemic.
According to SHA, these alerts will be issued based on the clinical discretion of the local medical health officer.
“(Alerts will be issued) when the following three key criteria are met: all contacts cannot be notified within 48 hours, there is a resulting increased risk to the public, and the direction is needed for public members in attendance to immediately self-isolate as a result of this increased risk,” the SHA said.
Here is a list of all the active COVID-19 outbreaks posted by the province as of 8 a.m. each morning, broken down by region.
Far north
Beauval
May 15, 2021: Valley View Community School — school
Buffalo Narrows
April 28, 2021: Northern Store Food Mart — workplace
Cigar Lake Mine
May 15, 2021: Cigar Lake Mine — workplace
Denare Beach
April 30, 2021: Freedom Outreach — group home
Meadow Lake
April 29, 2021: Lakeview Elementary School — school
Pelican Lake
March 25, 2021: Pelican Lake Group Home — group home
North
Ahtahkakoop
Feb. 27, 2021: Ahtahkakoop — community outbreak
Arborfield
April 29, 2021: Nutrien Ag Solutions — workplace
Bellevue
May 15, 2021: École St. Isidore — school
Big River
NEW May 19, 2021: Big River First Nation — community
Blaine Lake
April 27, 2021: Gateway Grill — restaurant
Cut Knife
April 29, 2021: AG Foods — workplace
Edam
May 15, 2021: Cenvous (Edam East) — workplace
Hague
April 29, 2021: Gruenthal Church — workplace
April 28, 2021: Hague Hardware — workplace
April 27, 2021: Zak’s Home Hardware Building Centre — workplace
Lloydminster
May 13, 2021: Jack Kemp School — school
May 12, 2021: Image Press — workplace
May 7, 2021: Rig 1076 Ensign Well Servicing — workplace
May 5, 2021: United Rentals — workplace
May 2, 2021: Jubilee Home — long-term care facility
April 30, 2021: Dr. Oshodi Specialist Services — workplace
April 27, 2021: College Park School — school
April 25, 2021: Dr. M. Mohamed Medical Clinic — workplace
April 12, 2021: Private Easter Party — private residence
April 6, 2021: Rendell Park School — workplace
April 1, 2021: College Park School — school
Mistawasis First Nation
March 20, 2021: Mistawasis First Nation — community outbreak
North Battleford
May 11, 2021: Little Caesar’s Pizza — workplace
May 5, 2021: HRO Prof. Chartered Accountants — workplace
April 15, 2021: All Saints Ukrainian Catholic Church — place of worship
Paradise Hill
May 11, 2021: Cenovus Bolney Steam Plant — workplace
April 19, 2021: Synergy Credit Union — workplace
Prairie River
May 7, 2021: Nutrien Ag Solutions — workplace
Prince Albert
May 18, 2021: Montana’s BBQ & Bar — restaurant
May 17, 2021: easyhome Rent to Own — workplace
May 10, 2021: Winmar Cleaning Services — workplace
April 26, 2021: Starbucks (Cornerstone) — coffee shop
April 17, 2021: Saskatchewan Penitentiary (Range A 1/2) — correctional centre
March 31, 2021: Autoworks 2000 — group home
Rosthern
Dec. 9, 2020: Mennonite Nursing Home — special care home
St. Louis
April 28, 2021: River’s Edge — personal care home
Spiritwood
May 8, 2021: All-Brite Home and Truss — workplace
Wakaw
May 9, 2021: Wakaw School — school
Waldheim
May 17, 2021: Christian Horizons — group home
May 6, 2021: Waldheim School — school
Central
Canora
May 1, 2021: Canora Composite High School — school
Esterhazy
May 8, 2021: K2 Maintenance Complex Mine site Esterhazy — workplace
May 8, 2021: South East Construction K3 Mine site — workplace
May 6, 2021: Pryme Concrete Construction Inc. K2 Mine site — workplace
George Gordon First Nation
May 13, 2021: George Gordon First Nation — community outbreak
Humboldt
May 17, 2021: St. Augustine School — school
Ituna
April 15, 2021: Deer Park Villa — group home
Melville
April 21, 2021: Melville Veterinary Clinic — workplace
Muskowekwan First Nation
May 14, 2021: Muskowekwan First Nation — community outbreak
Watrous
May 10, 2021: Watrous Winston High School — school
Feb. 26, 2021: The Basement Spin Studio — workplace
Wynyard
March 11, 2021: CP Railyard — workplace
Yorkton
May 7, 2021: Leland, Campbell, Persick, and Kondratoff Law Office — workplace
April 27, 2021: KidZone Daycare — daycare
April 24, 2021: Boston Pizza — workplace
April 17, 2021: Starbucks — restaurant
April 14, 2021: Morris Equipment Limited — workplace
April 13, 2021: Peavey Mart — workplace
Saskatoon zone
Casa Rio
May 16, 2021: South Corman Park School — school
Delisle
April 11, 2021: AGT Foods, Delisle Terminal — workplace
Saskatoon
NEW May 19, 2021: EG Granite — workplace
NEW May 19, 2021: FBC Saskatoon — workplace
May 18, 2021: Wendel Clark’s Classic Grill and Bar — restaurant
May 18, 2021: John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (Screening Officers) — workplace
May 18, 2021: ATE Construction (1415 Ave. M S. location) — workplace
May 17, 2021: The Canadian Brewhouse (3150 Preston Ave. S.) — workplace
May 16, 2021: SHA Mental Health Group Home — group home
May 16, 2021: Browns Socialhouse (214 Stonebridge Blvd.) — workplace
May 14, 2021: Whispering Flowers Care Home — group home
May 14, 2021: Thermo Solutions — workplace
May 13, 2021: Samaritan Place — workplace
May 13, 2021: McDonald’s (Cory Common) — workplace
May 12, 2021: 880 Broadway Avenue Jobsite — workplace
May 12, 2021: Park Derochie Coatings Inc. — workplace
May 12, 2021: Pro-Western Mechanical — workplace
May 12, 2021: Evan Hardy Collegiate — school
May 12, 2021: Grandwest Enterprises Inc. — workplace
May 11, 2021: Westgate Early Learning Center — school
May 11, 2021: Thomas Fresh — workplace
May 10, 2021: Northern Fireplace Saskatoon — workplace
May 10, 2021: Eleva Aviation Ltd. — workplace
May 9, 2021: Red Lobster — workplace
May 9, 2021: Leyda’s Café — workplace
May 9, 2021: E. D. Feehan Catholic High School — school
May 8, 2021: Best Western Plus (3331 8th St. E.) — workplace
May 8, 2021: New Life Pentecostal Church — place of worship
May 8, 2021: Star Egg — workplace
May 8, 2021: Cypress Sales Partnership — workplace
May 7, 2021: Domino’s Pizza (no location listed) — workplace
May 7, 2021: CP Rail (Sutherland location) — workplace
May 6, 2021: Home Depot Stonebridge — workplace
May 5, 2021: École Canadienne-Francaise — school
May 5, 2021: Elliot & Associates — workplace
May 5, 2021: West Four Distribution (Madero), 335 Wheeler Place — workplace
May 4, 2021: Tommy Douglas Collegiate — workplace
May 4, 2021: Car Boys Auto Transfer — workplace
May 4, 2021: Preston Park 2 — retirement home
May 4, 2021: Team Drilling LP — workplace
May 2, 2021: Classic Manufacturing Ltd. — workplace
May 1, 2021: Cora’s Breakfast and Lunch (both locations) — workplace
April 30, 2021: J&A Heating & Plumbing (R and C department) — workplace
April 30, 2021: Wells Interior Inc. (Painting Department) — workplace
April 29, 2021: Royal University Hospital (Pre Assessment Unit) — acute care hospital
April 28, 2021: Brevoort Park School — school
April 27, 2021: Veterinary Medical Centre — workplace
April 26, 2021: Zu (Digital Products and Services Firm) — workplace
April 26, 2021: Flaman Sales Ltd. — workplace
April 26, 2021: Restaurant Kashmere — workplace
April 26, 2021: Homestead Ice Cream — ice cream parlour
April 25, 2021: Shell Gas Station (3330 8th St. E.) — workplace
April 24, 2021: Donna’s Hair Care — workplace
April 23, 2021: SaskPower Cory Cogeneration Power Plant — workplace
April 21, 2021: Staples (810 Circle Dr. E.) — workplace
April 21, 2021: Canadian Plasma Services — workplace
April 20, 2021: Foundation Building Materials — workplace
April 17, 2021: SaskPower – office & north crew — workplace
April 9, 2021: St. Edwards Elementary School — school
April 2, 2021: Tim Horton’s – 3203 Preston Ave. S. — workplace
April 1, 2021: JJ’s Express Oil Change and Carwash — workplace
March 29, 2021: Crestline Coach — workplace
March 18, 2021: Case New Holland Industrial — workplace
March 18, 2021: CNH Industrial (1000 71 St. E.) — workplace
March 12, 2021: Saskatoon Police Services Break and Enter Unit — workplace
Jan. 27, 2021: ServiceMaster Restore — workplace
Jan. 7, 2021: Aquifer Distribution Ltd. — workplace
Dec. 21, 2020: Saskatoon Police Service (Platoon Patrol Level A & Tactical Unit 1) — workplace
Dec. 11, 2020: Idylwyld Centre — workplace
Vanscoy
May 16, 2021: Vanscoy School — school
Warman
NEW May 18, 2021: Diamond House (House 3 and 4) — personal care home
May 16, 2021: Warman High School — school
May 16, 2021: Warman Community Middle School — school
May 7, 2021: South Haven Mennonite Care Home — workplace
May 3, 2021: Buy-Low Foods — workplace
May 2, 2021: Tim Hortons — workplace
April 20, 2021: Crystal Springs Convenience and Liquor Store — workplace
April 12, 2021: Northview Mennonite Haven — retirement home
Regina zone
Emerald Park
March 7, 2021: Boston Pizza — restaurant
Regina
May 17, 2021: Tim Hortons (103 Albert St.) — restaurant
May 17, 2021: École Massey Elementary School — school
May 17, 2021: Douglas Park Elementary School — school
May 13, 2021: YMCA Downtown Child Care Centre (2400 13th Ave.) — child care
May 12, 2021: Ehrlo Learning Centre — daycare
May 12, 2021: Meijia Residence — group home
May 12, 2021: Co-Op Refinery Complex — workplace
May 12, 2021: Twinkle Toes Daycare — daycare
May 11, 2021: Rubicon Health Solutions (1056 Winnipeg St.) — workplace
May 11, 2021: Celebration Church (3130 Renfrew Cres.) — place of worship
May 6, 2021: Clearlite Glass Ltd. — workplace
May 5, 2021: Carl’s Jr. — workplace
May 4, 2021: Sheriff’s Office — workplace
May 4, 2021: JVIC Catalyst Services — workplace
May 3, 2021: Bumble Bee Daycare (Argyle Street) — child care
April 29, 2021: Dairy Queen Grill and Chill (Park Street) — workplace
April 28, 2021: Den-Paul Distributors LTD, 1441 St. John St. — workplace
April 28, 2021: Brandt Engineered Products Ltd., 302 Mill St. — workplace
April 28, 2021: Tim Hortons, 4455 Rochdale Blvd. — workplace
April 28, 2021: Glen Elm Community School — school
April 27, 2021: Dairy Queen Rochdale (4203 Rochdale Blvd.) — workplace
April 27, 2021: Prairie Valley School Division – Main Division Central Office — workplace
April 27, 2021: Princess Auto — workplace
April 27, 2021: Sandcastles Childcare Inc. (3615 Kings Rd.) — workplace
April 23, 2021: Atlas Sanitary Sewer Service — workplace
April 21, 2021: Save-On-Foods (Chuka Boulevard) — workplace
April 21, 2021: E. Bourassa & Sons — workplace
April 19, 2021: Loraas Disposal Regina — workplace
April 16, 2021: Bullet Express Inc. — workplace
April 13, 2021: Degelman Industries — workplace
April 13, 2021: Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 3151 Truesdale Dr. — workplace
April 8, 2021: Earl’s Regina East — restaurant
April 3, 2021: Glen Elm School — school
April 1, 2021: W.H. Ford School — school
March 27, 2021: Brandt Tractor — workplace
March 27, 2021: Hampton Inn — workplace
March 19, 2021: CN North Regina Yard (1st Avenue North) — workplace
March 9, 2021: K-Bro Linen Systems — workplace
March 5, 2021: Regina Discount Bar — workplace
Feb. 18, 2021: YMCA Harbour Landing Childcare — child care
Feb. 7, 2021: Loblaw – Regina Distribution Centre — workplace
Dec. 9, 2020: Regina Provincial Correctional Centre — correctional centre
Nov. 25, 2020: Regina Provincial Correctional Centre (Isolation Unit) — correctional centre
White City
May 5, 2021: Town of White City Maintenance Shop (7 Lipsett St.) — workplace
Wilcox
April 16, 2021: Athol Murray College of Notre Dame — school
South
Balcarres
Nov. 22, 2020: Senior Balcarres Broncos Hockey — sports team
Bengough
April 21, 2021: Bengough School — school
Carlyle
May 4, 2021: Merit Ford — workplace
Caronport
May 12, 2021: Caronport High School — school
Estevan
May 14, 2021: Pure Energy Learning Centre/Estevan Daycare Cooperative — daycare
May 12, 2021: Pitter Patter Dayhome — child care
May 7, 2021: Boundary Dam Power Station (SaskPower) — workplace
May 4, 2021: Estevan Motors — workplace
May 4, 2021: Estevan Leisure Centre — workplace
May 2, 2021: Sacred Heart School — school
April 6, 2021: St. Joseph’s Long Term Care Facility — workplace
Glentworth
April 30, 2021: Glentworth High School — school
Grenfell
April 9, 2021: Viterra — workplace
Gull Lake
May 5, 2021: Gull Lake School — school
Moose Jaw
May 15, 2021: Chillers Pub & Grill — workplace
May 6, 2021: Moose Jaw Families for Change — workplace
May 2, 2021: Central Collegiate — school
May 2, 2021: South Hill Fine Foods — workplace
May 2, 2021: Chez Nous — personal care home
April 28, 2021: St. Michael’s Elementary School — school
April 27, 2021: SARCAN — workplace
April 21, 2021: Rockport Carrier (Administration) — workplace
April 20, 2021: Simpson Seeds — workplace
April 13, 2021: CP Rail Moose Jaw Locomotive Shop — workplace
Pangman
April 4: Pangman School — school
Sedley
April 23, 2021: Global Foods and Ingredients — workplace
Shaunavon
May 9, 2021: Shaunavon Public School — school
May 3, 2021: JB’s Restaurant/Jiggers Lounge — workplace
April 23, 2021: Southwest Terminal — workplace
Standing Buffalo
Feb. 12, 2021: Lakeview Lodge — personal care home
Swift Current
May 11, 2021: Swift Current Childcare Centre — daycare
May 5, 2021: Elmwood Golf Course Restaurant/Lounge — dine-in restaurant
April 29, 2021: Pattison Ag — workplace
Weyburn
May 12, 2021: Cardinal Energy — workplace
May 2, 2021: Silver Rose Hair Salon — workplace
White Bear First Nation
May 16, 2021: White Bear First Nation — community outbreak
Whitewood
April 3, 2021: Whitewood School — school
April 3, 2021: Loney Home Daycare – child care
Zagime Anishinabek (Sakimay)
March 16, 2021: First Nation Band Office — workplace
