Saskatoon police officer tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

An officer with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The police force said it was notified of the test result on Thursday.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at RCMP headquarters in Regina

The officer is in an administrative position, has limited interaction with front-line members and does not interact with the public in the course of their duties, according to a press release.

SPS said it’s not believed the individual contracted the novel coronavirus in the workplace.

“As a police service, we are considerate of the concern that members of the community may have upon hearing that a police officer has tested positive for COVID-19,” police Chief Troy Cooper said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, we want to assure citizens that we have planned for this likely possibility and remain in a strong position to continue to effectively serve our community.”

Read more: Doors open again at Yorkton RCMP detachment after coronavirus case

SPS said it’s working closely with public health officials to clean any areas the officer may have been in and provide any necessary contact tracing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The officer will continue to follow the direction of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, SPS said.

This is first COVID-19 case in a sworn member, according to SPS, which said a civilian member tested positive in September.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

1:17 Lighthouse shelter in Saskatoon restricts services due to COVID-19 outbreak Lighthouse shelter in Saskatoon restricts services due to COVID-19 outbreak

Related News Member of Regina police tests positive for coronavirus