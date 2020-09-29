Member of Regina police tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it’s had its first case of COVID-19.

The employee who tested positive for the novel coronavirus does not work directly with members of the public, according to a press release on Tuesday.

RPS said it was notified of the test result on Monday evening.

“We knew this was inevitable, so we feel educated and well-prepared,” Chief Evan Bray said in a statement.

“Our employee took swift and appropriate action in being tested at the first sign of symptoms. That gave us time to enact the necessary protocols to safeguard the health of all our employees and their families, while giving our affected employee the best chance of a speedy recovery.”

RPS said the affected member is away from work for a minimum of two weeks, in accordance with Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines, and their work area and any other potentially-involved vehicles have undergone a thorough sanitization.

It added that all employees who had indirect or direct contact with the individual who tested positive have been advised to self-monitor or self-isolate where applicable.

