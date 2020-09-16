Civilian member of Saskatoon police tests positive for coronavirus

A civilian member of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The test was received over the weekend, according to a statement from SPS’s senior public affairs consultant Kelsie Fraser.

“As a result, those that were determined to have been in close contact with the employee are self-isolating at home and are following advice and direction from (HealthLine) 811,” read the statement provided to Global News on Wednesday.

“The individual who tested positive was not in contact with any member of the public in the course of their duties.”

According to the SPS website, roughly 150 civilians work in a variety of positions with over 500 sworn officers.

