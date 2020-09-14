Menu

Health

SHA warns of possible coronavirus exposure at Whitewood, Sask. gas station

By Roberta Bell Global News
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus at a Whitewood gas station.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus at a Whitewood gas station. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus at a Whitewood business.

Read more: Possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Tisdale, Sask., businesses

In an alert issued Monday afternoon, the SHA said an individual who tested positive for the disease caused by coronavirus was likely infectious when they visited the Whitewood Petro Canada gas station and convenience store located at 100A Fairford St. W. on Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The SHA advises anyone who was at the business during the specified time to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

More to come…

6 months since Saskatchewan reports first novel coronavirus case
