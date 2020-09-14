SHA warns of possible coronavirus exposure at Whitewood, Sask. gas station

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus at a Whitewood business.

In an alert issued Monday afternoon, the SHA said an individual who tested positive for the disease caused by coronavirus was likely infectious when they visited the Whitewood Petro Canada gas station and convenience store located at 100A Fairford St. W. on Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The SHA advises anyone who was at the business during the specified time to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

